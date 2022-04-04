James Smith is one of the most versatile and dominant prospects in the Class of 2023. The University of Georgia football program is treating him as such.

Smith made multiple visits to Athens last year. The dynamic defensive lineman was back again in January of 2022. In all of those visits, and the subsequent visits the Georgia staff made to Carver High School and Madhouse Training, Smith had the chance to speal with the Georgia coached.

Head Coach Kirby Smart, co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, and defensive line coach Tray Scott have all made it clear how much of a priority Smith is in this class. Smith had also been impressed by Georgia's defensive performances in its games while sitting in the stands. Until a visit this past weekend, Smith had never gotten to see Scott work his guys in practice. That box has now been checked.

UGASports caught up with Smith afterward to get the latest on his recruitment with the Georgia Bulldogs.