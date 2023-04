Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have stacked four and five-star prospects in the Georgia defensive backfield in recent classes.

UGA wants the Class of 2025 to continue that tradition. The Georgia staff is looking out to Katy, Texas, attempt to bring in a very talented cornerback in No. 35 overall prospect Deyjhon Pettaway. Pettaway recently made his first trip to Athens. UGASports caught up with Pettaway for the details.