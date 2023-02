Williams Nwaneri looks like the definition of the modern day edge defender in football. At 6-foot-5, 255-pounds, the No. 20 overall ranked prospect is exactly the type of player that Georgia outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has shown an affinity for since arriving in Athens.

Nwaneri has held an offer from Georgia for quite some time. In the last couple of months, the UGA staff has dialed up the heat in this recruitment. Nwaneri recently spoke on his relationship with the Dawgs in an interview with UGASports and explained what has led to his upcoming visit to Athens on March 17.