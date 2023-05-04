Under normal circumstances, playing Tennessee, arguably the hottest team in the SEC, would be a tough task for the Georgia baseball team.

Doing so with a starting rotation that’s dealing with yet another key injury makes it that much more difficult.

Thursday, head coach Scott Stricklin announced that Sunday starter Liam Sullivan (4-2, 4.73) is dealing with a sore shoulder, and his status for this weekend’s huge series against the 18th-ranked Volunteers (31-14, 11-10) is unclear.

“Liam threw (Wednesday) and said he felt pretty good, but when he came out after pitching Sunday (at Ole Miss), he said his shoulder was a little more sore than normal,” Stricklin said. “He took a couple of days off. Most likely, he’s going to be on the roster, but it’s just going to depend on how he feels.”

Because of the uncertainty, Georgia’s Sunday starter is listed as TBA.

The Bulldogs are already without starter Jaden Woods, who Stricklin said continues to deal with shoulder tendinitis.

“There’s nothing structurally wrong, it’s just sore,” Stricklin said of Woods, whose injury was initially described as arm fatigue.

“It’s the same thing,” Stricklin said. “Arm fatigue just means a sore arm. He’s been throwing, it’s not like he’s been shut down, but we’re going to have to build him back up, and he’s going to have to get some confidence back, too.”

If Sullivan cannot go, freshmen Jarvis Evans and perhaps freshman Leighton Finley become options.

“That’s a good question. Yeah, we'll just have to wait and see what we have available. You know, if it's late and Finley doesn't throw on Friday or Saturday, it could be late,” Stricklin said. “Jarvis Evans threw really well on Tuesday, and you know left-handers are a better matchup. Against Tennessee, Jarvis Evans could get a start, but it would definitely be a staff day.”

Freshman Kolten Smith (2-1, 4.91) will start in Friday’s opener for the Bulldogs (25-20, 8-13). with Charlie Goldstein (3-1, 4.50) starting on Saturday.

Georgia did receive some good news on Thursday.

First baseman Park Harber (.285-15-48) has been upgraded from doubtful on Wednesday to questionable for Friday after tweaking a wrist that’s bothered him for weeks. Harber did not play in Georgia’s 10-9 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday in hopes that he’ll be ready for Friday’s first pitch.

“If you had asked me yesterday, I would have said doubtful. It's been upgraded to questionable. The picture of his wrist. I mean he's been fighting through it for, you know, for 8-9 weeks, and it it's just the wear and tear of it has got to him some,” Stricklin said. “But he wants to play. He had a positive report from the doctor and the imaging that was taken. So, we'll see it. It's probably going to be a game-time decision.”

Meanwhile, catcher/designated hitter Corey Collins also continues to deal with an injured hand/wrist, and will not be on the roster for the weekend.

“He’s getting better, he’s feeling better, but it’s (the pain) still there,” Stricklin said. “We’re just taking it week by week with him. We hope there’s a possibility he can play next weekend (at Missouri).”

