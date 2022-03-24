No. 17 Georgia at Kentucky: News and notes
WHEN: Friday-Sunday
WHERE: Kentucky Proud Park, Lexington, Ky.
RECORDS: Georgia 17-4, 2-1; Kentucky 15-7, 0-3
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – RH Jonathan Cannon (4-1, 1.83) vs. RH Cole Stupp (2-1, 6.64); Saturday – RH Garrett Brown (0-0, 4.50) vs. RH Darren Williams (2-0, 0.48); Sunday – TBA vs TBA.
TV/RADIO: Friday-Saturday (SEC Network+); Sunday (SEC Network); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston).
Cold temperatures, windy conditions in Lexington
When No. 17 Georgia travels to Kentucky this weekend for its first SEC road series, the Wildcats will not be the Bulldogs’ only concern.
Temperatures in Lexington are expected to be in the mid-upper 40s all three days, and that has head coach Scott Stricklin a little bit concerned.
The games are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon.
Wind chill Saturday and Sunday is expected to be in the 30s due to a 15-20 mph wind.
“It’s almost like getting punched in the face over and over,” Stricklin said. “How much can you withstand? Kentucky is used to playing in cold weather, and we’re really not, to this extent.”
The conditions have already forced Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny to err on the side of caution with sophomore starter Liam Sullivan.
Sullivan has been the Saturday starter for Georgia (17-4, 2-1), but after missing last week’s start against Mississippi State with a sore arm, coaches are holding him back for one more start before returning next week against Florida.
“When you’re talking about a guy who is dealing with some arm soreness, and you pitch him when it’s 40 degrees,” Stricklin said. “He’s making the trip, he’s taking a bullpen (Wednesday), so he’s getting back to his routine. We’re very optimistic that he’s going to be pitching against Florida.”
Jonathan Cannon will take his customary start on Friday, with Garrett Brown getting the call on Saturday. Sunday is TBA.
Cannon, at least, will not have to deal with the wind, although temperatures are expected to be around 45 degrees.
“We’ve been preparing them all week, just talking about it. The bottom line is, and my kids roll their eyes when I say this, but there’s no such thing as bad weather, it’s just weather. It’s how you handle it,” Stricklin said. “It’s not cold, it’s not hot, it’s not raining, it’s just weather. It’s how you deal with it, and that’s been the talk with our guys to make sure that they handle it.”
Injury updates
Sullivan is not the only Bulldog nursing an injury.
A trio of Georgia position players are dealing with ailments of their own.
Shortstop Cole Tate and second baseman Cory Acton both missed Tuesday’s game against Georgia State. Fortunately, neither inury is considered serious.
“Cory and Cole both are dealing with lingering muscle, leg … I don’t even call them injuries, just nagging issues that if they go into Friday and still got it, it’s not going to get better in 40-degree weather,” said Stricklin.
Both Acton and Tate took batting practice Wednesday and hope to play Friday.
The news is also good for first baseman Parks Harber.
Harber had to leave Tuesday’s game after getting hit on the back of the helmet. Fortunately, there were no signs of a concussion and Harber is expected to be available against Kentucky after being held out of practice Wednesday.
“He’s sore where he got hit, but there are no symptoms of concussion at all,” Stricklin said. “There’s just a little a bruise. We were concerned about that, obviously, but he’s good to go.”
Bullpen concerns
If you attended Sunday’s 20-3 loss to Mississippi State, then it should come as absolutely no surprise that Stricklin left the contest feeling concerned about his bullpen.
So, moving forward?
“Anytime you give up a number like that, you get concerned, but guys have to step up. It was kind of a perfect storm with everything that happened. It wasn’t fun to be a part of, but I think every team in the league would trade having to do that to win two out of three,” Stricklin said. “It stunk, I hated every second, but we got through it, and we played well last night. That was encouraging, so now we go to Kentucky and try to win another series.”
Recent struggles have resulted in some shifts on the pecking order.
Closer Jack Gowen and sophomore Jaden Woods remain in their customary mid- to late-inning roles.
However, joining them is true freshman Chandler Marsh, who Stricklin mentioned along with Woods and Gowen as being his top three back-end options.
Stricklin also announced that sophomore Luke Wagner is expected to return to a middle relief role after struggling in last Saturday’s start against Mississippi State.
One pitcher who has opened eyes and, as a result, made this week’s travel roster for the first time is redshirt sophomore Bryce Melear.
Melear earned his first collegiate win Tuesday after striking out seven in three innings of two-hit relief against Georgia State.
“We’ve talked about guys taking advantage of the opportunities they get, and he got an opportunity, made the most of it, and got the win,” Stricklin said. “We kind of had this one circled—Bryce was going to pitch in this game. He got the chance, and now he’s on the travel roster.”
Sophomore right-hander Max DeJong has also put himself on Stricklin’s radar.
The right-hander from Powder Springs struck out two in the ninth against the Panthers. Although he is not on this weekend’s travel roster, he’s put himself in a position to perhaps do that moving forward.
“He’s put himself in that category so again, kind of like (Melear). He pitched well at Georgia Southern, so let's get you another midweek appearance and that gets you on the roster,” Stricklin said. “We play Georgia Southern on Tuesday, and Max is probably going to get another opportunity, and that’s when you can pass somebody. If you do something, then maybe you can take a roster spot.”