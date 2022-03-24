No. 17 Georgia at Kentucky: News and notes

When No. 17 Georgia travels to Kentucky this weekend for its first SEC road series, the Wildcats will not be the Bulldogs’ only concern.

Temperatures in Lexington are expected to be in the mid-upper 40s all three days, and that has head coach Scott Stricklin a little bit concerned.

The games are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

Wind chill Saturday and Sunday is expected to be in the 30s due to a 15-20 mph wind.

“It’s almost like getting punched in the face over and over,” Stricklin said. “How much can you withstand? Kentucky is used to playing in cold weather, and we’re really not, to this extent.”

The conditions have already forced Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny to err on the side of caution with sophomore starter Liam Sullivan.

Sullivan has been the Saturday starter for Georgia (17-4, 2-1), but after missing last week’s start against Mississippi State with a sore arm, coaches are holding him back for one more start before returning next week against Florida.

“When you’re talking about a guy who is dealing with some arm soreness, and you pitch him when it’s 40 degrees,” Stricklin said. “He’s making the trip, he’s taking a bullpen (Wednesday), so he’s getting back to his routine. We’re very optimistic that he’s going to be pitching against Florida.”

Jonathan Cannon will take his customary start on Friday, with Garrett Brown getting the call on Saturday. Sunday is TBA.

Cannon, at least, will not have to deal with the wind, although temperatures are expected to be around 45 degrees.

“We’ve been preparing them all week, just talking about it. The bottom line is, and my kids roll their eyes when I say this, but there’s no such thing as bad weather, it’s just weather. It’s how you handle it,” Stricklin said. “It’s not cold, it’s not hot, it’s not raining, it’s just weather. It’s how you deal with it, and that’s been the talk with our guys to make sure that they handle it.”