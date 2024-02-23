No. 14 Auburn at Georgia: Can Bulldogs tame the Tigers?
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 15-11, 5-8; Auburn 20-6, 9-4
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Roy Philpott and Joe Klein); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The Game
One win may not qualify as momentum. But considering the now-history losing streak Georgia was able to end Wednesday night at Vanderbilt, it beats the alternative.
The only problem is, to win two in a row, the Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8) have to finagle their way past No. 14 Auburn.
Tip-off Saturday is set for 6 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.
“It's the same approach, really, for me and our staff. The same type of practice today that we had one day out in Nashville. We’ve liked our team all year, and the guys will continue to work," head coach Mike White said before practice Friday. "I think our guys probably feel a little bit better about themselves right now than they did these last few weeks. They’ve got to feel pretty proud that we went and got a road win in the SEC, and they’re very hard to come by, but they also know that they’ve got a huge challenge coming tomorrow.”
Senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim and his teammates were happy to get the win but did not credit the victory to preparing any differently.
The team just executed better in the second half than they have the past month.
"Honestly, I feel like we're pretty consistent in our mentality, even when it comes to preparation," Abdur-Rahim said. "When we were losing a couple in a row, after the win, I felt like we still had the same approach. Trying to prepare for our next opponent and taking one game at a time."
The Tigers (20-6, 9-4) create a lot of problems.
Auburn ranks third in the SEC in field goal percentage (.463) and leads the conference in field goal defense, with opponents shooting just 38.2 percent in 26 games.
“They’re just so disruptive. Their depth, their attention to detail; they’re going to be prepared, they’re going to blow up actions, their speed and quickness, their length, their athleticism, and a unique ability by their fives to be elite with ball screen coverage and also elite at the rim, whether they’re blocking shots or altering shots," White said. "They run you off the line and make you drive it, and then they get what they want, because at the rim they’re incredible as well."
|Player
|Height/Weight
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|
6-8/215
|
12.7
|
3.7
|
Noah Thomasson
|
6-5/210
|
12.7
|
2.8
|
Silas Demary Jr.
|
6-5/190
|
9.7
|
3.8
|
Jalen DeLoach
|
6-8/220
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
Russel Tchewa
|
7-0/300
|
7.5
|
3.7
News and Notes
• Georgia hosts No. 14 Auburn on Saturday in a “March Madness” heavy portion of the Bulldogs’ schedule. Five of UGA’s final seven opponents are featured in ESPN’s latest bracketology.
• With Wednesday’s 76-64 win at Vanderbilt, Georgia improved to 25-1 when holding its opponents to less than 70 points during Mike White’s two seasons with the Bulldogs.
• Nine Bulldogs have been mixed and matched to comprise eight different starting lineups this season, including five variations in Georgia’s last seven outings.
• Silas Demary Jr. is the only freshman in the SEC to start every game this season. The Raleigh, N.C., native averaged 8.5 points per game in non-conference play, but has upped that to 10.8 points per game in SEC action.
• Georgia entered this weekend No. 18 nationally in bench points, with UGA’s reserves contributing 29.1 points per game. The Bulldogs sport a bench scoring margin of +277 (+10.7 points per game)
• Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Noah Thomasson enter Saturday’s game tied as the Bulldogs’ scoring leader on the season, with both scoring 330 points and averaging 12.7 points per game. RJ Melendez provides Georgia with a third double-digit scorer at 10.2 points per game.
• The Bulldogs are one of three teams with a higher-scoring offense in SEC play over non-league games. Four Bulldogs are averaging double figures in conference games, with Thomasson sporting a team-leading 13.1 points per game. Five Bulldogs have upped their scoring averages from their non-conference contributions, topped by Russel Tchewa’s jump of 2.8 points per game (from 6.1 to 2.9).