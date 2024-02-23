One win may not qualify as momentum. But considering the now-history losing streak Georgia was able to end Wednesday night at Vanderbilt, it beats the alternative.

The only problem is, to win two in a row, the Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8) have to finagle their way past No. 14 Auburn.

Tip-off Saturday is set for 6 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.

“It's the same approach, really, for me and our staff. The same type of practice today that we had one day out in Nashville. We’ve liked our team all year, and the guys will continue to work," head coach Mike White said before practice Friday. "I think our guys probably feel a little bit better about themselves right now than they did these last few weeks. They’ve got to feel pretty proud that we went and got a road win in the SEC, and they’re very hard to come by, but they also know that they’ve got a huge challenge coming tomorrow.”

Senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim and his teammates were happy to get the win but did not credit the victory to preparing any differently.

The team just executed better in the second half than they have the past month.

"Honestly, I feel like we're pretty consistent in our mentality, even when it comes to preparation," Abdur-Rahim said. "When we were losing a couple in a row, after the win, I felt like we still had the same approach. Trying to prepare for our next opponent and taking one game at a time."

The Tigers (20-6, 9-4) create a lot of problems.

Auburn ranks third in the SEC in field goal percentage (.463) and leads the conference in field goal defense, with opponents shooting just 38.2 percent in 26 games.

“They’re just so disruptive. Their depth, their attention to detail; they’re going to be prepared, they’re going to blow up actions, their speed and quickness, their length, their athleticism, and a unique ability by their fives to be elite with ball screen coverage and also elite at the rim, whether they’re blocking shots or altering shots," White said. "They run you off the line and make you drive it, and then they get what they want, because at the rim they’re incredible as well."