Georgia is establishing a foothold in the recruitment of 2025's top receiver.

The Bulldogs offered Ryan Williams on Feb. 4. At the time, the Alabama commit told UGASports the offer came as "an honor" and he looked forward to visiting Athens.

That visit finally took place on March 30. Williams said that visit easily lived up to his expectations.

"I can see why they are back to back champs," Williams said. "They do it the right way."