News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 09:49:15 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 1 WR Julian Fleming breaks down finalists ahead of Friday commitment

Rw95wfb6cdcvarunrtwy
Julian Fleming (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Five-star Julian Fleming is ready to announce his commitment. A few weeks after explaining how he would take his official visits and commit in August or September, the Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia receiver is going to end the process. Fleming, who is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday, broke down each of his finalists ahead of his big decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}