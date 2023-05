Georgia is looking to add a scholarship punter in the 2024 class. Drew Miller has emerged as priority number one.

The Iowa prospect is ranked as the No. 1 punter in class according to Kohl's Kicking. He has been on the radar of Georgia for a while, having made multiple visits to Athens.

The Bulldogs are now turning up the heat. A scholarship offer from Georgia came on May 1, followed immediately by Miller setting up an official visit to the Classic City.

"They've been telling me it's time to bring me home," Miller said.