"I have been thinking about this for a couple of weeks, and I have decided I will announce my commitment Tuesday May 19 at 6:50pm ET on Fox 5.”

"It was just getting too hectic to handle, and recruiting has really been overwhelming," said Carter. "I had a top 11 going into this time and 10 schools on that list have been hitting me up ever day. Multiple coaches from those 10 schools are hitting me up, and I had no idea it was going to be like this.

Over the last month or so, things have slowly changed for Carter, and now, he is ready to make his decision.

Right before COVID-19 hit in early March, No. 1 inside linebacker Barrett Carter had just taken visits to Clemson and Florida State . He took trips to Auburn and Georgia before that, and heading into this difficult time, the four-star out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett planned to take more unofficial visits, then his five official visits before committing to a school.

That is a very special day in the Carter home.

"It is my mom's birthday. I do not want to take the shine off her birthday with my commitment, but I want to honor her and all of my family with this commitment.

"My whole family is why I am in this position. My mom, my dad and all of my family is so special to me. They have all sacrificed so much for me throughout this process.

"I have so much love for them and this will be for them."

The decision on the date has been set, and the school is locked in too.

"I have had a lot of talks with coaches, I have talked to my family about it a lot, and I am ready.

"I have had a lot of time to think about this and I have had a good idea in my mind for a little while now.

"I thought I would need to take more visits, and I had been stuck on taking official visits, but dealing with all the recruiting stuff, and feeling the way I feel, there is no reason for me to wait much longer.

"I do not want to lead schools on just to take visits, so on May 19, I will be ready to announce my decision."

Many schools have still been in heavy pursuit of Carter, and he didn't drop any hints on the school he has decided on, so going back to our Ranking the Contenders file on Carter, it looks like this could come down to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.

Carter chooses his words wisely, and knows he will be ready to honor his family in the very near future.

"I can't wait," said Carter. "I have thought about this day for a long time, and I get to do it on my mom's birthday. It will be a great day for my family, and that is what it is about for me.

"They have done so much for me, so this is very exciting."