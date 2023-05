Justin Scott has seen everything in his recruitment. Well, almost everything.

The No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2024 class has yet to visit Georgia. That fact played a big role in Scott postponing his original January commitment date shortly after the Bulldogs offered.

After a couple of delays, Scott is finally set to take his first visit to Georgia June 2-4. That official visit is something both parties have been looking forward to.

"I’m super excited," Scott said. "It’s the only place I haven’t been. I always hear good things about the campus and everything there. I’m excited."