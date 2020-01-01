The no. 4 prospect in the 2021 class out of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue committed to the Sooners over the likes of Auburn, Florida and Georgia in June, and all seemed to be well with him and the Sooners this fall.

Vandagriff is not ready to speak on this decision yet, but we did some digging and it comes down to family.

After spending time with family over the holidays, the location and the time away from those closest to him hit pretty hard. He spends a lot of time at his grandparent's farm in Alabama, and based on sources, being away paid a big role in this very tough decision.

It has been confirmed that Vandagriff called Lincoln Riley Wednesday morning and that was likely a very tough call. Vandagriff has called Riley a "class act" and a "great man" in the past. It is nothing that the Sooners did wrong and that is what made this decision tougher.

Since the news broke, Auburn, Florida and Georgia have already reached out. It looks like it goes back to the original schools that were considered before the Oklahoma commitment over the summer. Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee were by in December to check on Vandagriff. Florida and South Carolina are back in this too.

Vandagriff is not one that likes the attention that comes with being a top recruit, so this is a a recruitment that will need to watched closely in the coming weeks. We he completely start over and take visits, then take his recruitment into his senior year? Or does he have an idea where he wants to go now and act on that sooner than later?

In the very beginning of his recruitment, Vandagriff said he dreamed of playing in the SEC, and now, after decommitting from Oklahoma, it looks like that dream will play out and come true.

His mother attended Auburn and Vandagriff grew up a huge fan of the Tigers. His father grew up in Tennessee, and he was a big fan of the Vols. Georgia is minutes from their home and he is very familiar with that staff and program. Florida and South Carolina were very much in the race as well at one time.