GAINESVILLE, FLA. - Michael Robertson’s RBI-single provided second-ranked Florida a 2-1 walk-off victory over Georgia Saturday to even an SEC series in front of a crowd of 7,632 at Condron Ballpark.

“The pitchers did their job, Charlie Goldstein was outstanding, Kolten Smith was really good, and Chandler Marsh made some good pitches,” said head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Bottom line, offensively, we have to put some runs on the board. We weren’t good enough offensively.”

The Gators (29-7, 10-4 SEC) left the bases loaded in the second. After striking out the first two Florida hitters, Goldstein loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back walks. He came back to strike out Robertson to send it to the third with no score. Bulldog redshirt freshman Charlie Condon drew a two-out walk in the first to extend his on base streak to 34 games.

Both starting pitchers carried no-hitters through four innings before the Bulldogs notched the game’s first hit. Junior Parks Harber led off with a double off Hurston Waldrep. He moved to third on a groundout by Cole Wagner. After Fernando Gonzalez drew a walk, Sebastian Murillo made it 1-0 with a sacrifice bunt.

Goldstein matched his career-high of seven strikeouts through the first five frames and did not allow a hit until a leadoff double by Josh Rivera in the sixth. BT Riopelle followed with an RBI-double to tie the game. At that point, Georgia looked to Smith who kept it a 1-1 contest going to the seventh.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Goldstein pitched five innings and allowed one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Waldrep went seven innings and gave up one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. In the eighth, Florida brought in sophomore Ryan Slater who retired the Bulldogs in order. After Smith went two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, Georgia looked to Marsh in the bottom of the eighth, and he worked a 1-2-3 frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cale Kurland drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a double by Colby Halter. The Bulldogs managed to get the first out before Robertson delivered the game-winning hit. Slater got the win to move to 5-0 while Marsh fell to 1-2. The Bulldogs are now 19-16 overall and 4-10 in the SEC.

The rubber game of the series will be Sunday with first pitch at 1:02 pm on SEC Network+ and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.