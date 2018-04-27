Nick Chubb is headed to Cleveland.

The Browns took the Bulldog running back with the third pick of the second round in Friday's second day of the NFL Draft.

If the Cedartown, Ga., native comes anywhere close to accomplishing in the NFL what he did at Georgia, he’s in for quite the career.

His numbers speak for themselves.

Chubb finished his prolific career with 4,769 yards, trailing only Herschel Walker in both Georgia and Southeastern Conference lists of all-time career leaders.

Twenty-four times, Chubb rushed for over 100 yards, including a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance against Oklahoma in the Bulldogs’ double-overtime win at the Rose Bowl.

Despite 758 career carries, Chubb says he's feeling quite fresh, a fact due largely to the way he was used in the Bulldog backfield sharing carries with Sony Michel, who was taken on the first round Thursday by the New England Patriots.

“I think that meant everything to both of us, not having to carry the load,” said Chubb. "We both got to play and we won some big games together. He was a good teammate, a good friend; it was a lot of fun.”