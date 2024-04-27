There was a common theme from NFL personnel when assessing the four Georgia players taken in Friday night’s second round of the NFL Draft – versatility.

It did not matter if you were talking about Javon Bullard, Ladd McConkey, Tykee Smith, or Kamari Lassiter, it was a description often used about each.

Take McConkey, who the Los Angeles Chargers traded up to take with the second pick (34th overall) of the second round.

"Fitting into the offense, versatility. He can be an outside receiver. He can be a slot receiver. Love the speed, 4.38 (40-yard dash), but he plays to it. He plays to that 4.38 every single play, you can see it in the way that he rages off of the ball, and once he has the ball in his hands,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Me and Joe (Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz) were talking about him, he's very Brock Bowers-like with the way that he gets yards after the catch. Competitor, big-time. Those things. He catches the ball. A terrific route-runner. He has the quickness, and he has speed that is going to be great for our offense. I love the guys that can run in the 4.3s."

Hortiz said the decision to trade up to grab was unanimous.

McConkey was the player they wanted.

"He was the guy that we targeted. He's a guy that all of the scouts targeted. He was a guy that all of the scouts and coaches looked at and all of the scouts and coaches loved,” Hortiz said. “He was a guy that was high up on our list. We had some calls to move back and we were called to see if we were interested in moving up and we were able to work out the deal. When we were on the clock, we went for it."

Bullard (taken with the 58th pick), who played both star before moving back to safety for the Bulldogs in 2023, received similar praise for his versatility from Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Green Bay said Bullard’s versatility separated him from his safety peers.

"With Bullard, he's very versatile,” Gutekunst said. “He can play the nickel, he can play safety, he's done a lot of things. He's a big-time leader for that football team at Georgia, which has been very, very good.

"I believe versatility kind of stands me apart, but aside of that, just pure want-to," Bullard said. "I'm one of those players that's literally willing to do anything, whether that's special teams. I'll pour water in your cup if you want me to, man. I'm just a guy that loves the game and loves the environment and loves the joy that they bring each other."