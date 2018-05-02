1 - This was the first time the Georgia Bulldogs have had three first round NFL draft picks in the same year. There were seven previous drafts in which they had two. The only two multi-player drafts in even-numbered years were the first (1990) and the last (2018). It's also the first time the Dawgs have had two players drafted by the same team in the first round.

2 - Officially, 34 former Georgia Bulldogs have been taken in the first round of the NFL Draft and 18 (53%) have been take in the 2000s, and eight (24%) in the 2010s.

3 - Roquan Smith was the first Butkus Award winner to be drafted by the NFL team for which Dick Butkus was famous, the Chicago Bears. Speaking of Butkus, I looked at the 1965 NFL Draft. Not only did the Bears draft Butkus third overall, but they drafted Gale Sayers with the next pick, fourth overall (not bad).

4 - Roquan Smith was the third Georgia Bulldog to be selected by a Chicago NFL team in the first round. The three are Smith this year, Leonard Floyd just two years ago in 2016, and the great Charley Trippi (who threw out the first pitch of Saturday’s baseball game) back in 1945 by the then Chicago Cardinals.

5 - Before Roquan Smith was drafted eighth overall, the only other time a Georgia Bulldog was drafted eighth overall was Royce Smith back in 1972 by the Saints. The earlier Smith was taken five picks ahead of future Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Franco Harris.

6 - Isaiah Wynn was the first Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman to be drafted by the New England Patriots. However they have had success recently with the play of former Dawg David Andrews. Andrews signed as a free agent in 2015 by the Pats.

7 - Sony Michel became the second Georgia Bulldog running back to be drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots. The other player was Robert Edwards, who switched positions from cornerback to running back in the 1995 season. Also in 1995, Sony Michel was born.

8 - Nick Chubb was taken by the Cleveland Browns in the second round. Three of the last four times, the Browns have selected a Georgia Bulldog, they have selected the player in the second round (Sean Jones in 2004 and Mohamed Massaquoi in 2009 were the others). Those three are the only times the Browns selected a Bulldog in the second round.

9 - Four Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the first 35 picks of the NFL Draft (Roquan Smith: 8, Isaiah Wynn: 23, Sony Michel: 31, Nick Chubb: 35). That was the smallest total of picks needed for the Dawgs to reach four in a draft. The previous low was in 2003 when it took 37 (Johnathan Sullivan: 6, George Foster: 20, Boss Bailey: 34 and Jon Stinchcomb: 37).

10 - Lorenzo Carter was taken in the third round by the New York Giants. He was the first Georgia Bulldog taken by the Giants since Todd Peterson in 1993. Also, he was the 11th Georgia player taken by the Giants in NFL Draft, but just the fourth taken in the first ten rounds (Carter in 3rd in 2018, Peterson in 7th in 1993, Rodney Hampton in 1st in 1990 and Porter Payne in 4th round in 1950). This week the indoor practice facility will be named after Porter and his son Billy Payne.

And since this is football and there are 11 players on each side on the ball, this one will go to 11.

11- Javon Wims became the seventh Georgia Bulldog wide receiver (officially at that position) to be drafted in the last ten NFL Drafts. There were just seven Georgia Bulldog wide receivers to be taken in NFL Drafts from 1978 to 2009.

