The NFL Draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of storylines to consider, and one is the impact on recruiting. Today, we look at which conferences did best and at a more granular level, which Power Five programs should be considered winners and losers coming out of this draft.

1. SEC (62 picks)

2. BIG TEN (55)

Paris Johnson, Jr.

3. ACC (32)

Myles Murphy

WINNERS: Clemson, Pittsburgh Early in the first round was a dry spell for Clemson but the Tigers rebounded late when former five-star defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were selected back-to-back at Nos. 28 and 29. The Tigers finished tied for the conference lead with six overall picks as former five-star LB Trenton Simpson was picked in the third round and former five-star DE K.J. Henry went in the fifth. Pitt continues to prove it can develop underappreciated defensive linemen with the best of them as former three-star Calijah Kancey was taken in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then five other former Pitt players were chosen in the later rounds. LOSERS: Florida State, Duke It was not a banner year for the ACC across the board in this draft and while six teams had only one selection, more is expected from Florida State especially as coach Mike Norvell rebuilds the Seminoles into a national power. The only FSU player drafted was safety Jammie Robinson in the fifth round. Duke was the lone ACC squad with no selections.

4. BIG 12 (30)

Tyree Wilson

WINNER: TCU Coach Sonny Dykes took the Horned Frogs to the national championship game this past season before running into the Georgia buzzsaw and then led the Big 12 with eight draftees. It’s been a big run for TCU recently in a conference that has underwhelmed in recent drafts. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston went in Round 1 followed by OL Steve Avila in the second, RB Kendre Miller in the third and then TCU had two picks in the fourth round. Cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson could be considered a steal in the sixth round and then QB Max Duggan went in the seventh. LOSER: Kansas Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech only had one player each drafted as each program only sent two to the NFL Combine but Kansas - which also sent two players to Indianapolis - was the only conference program to have none. That could certainly speak to a lot of young talent as the Jayhawks had one of their best seasons in well over a decade so next momentum will have to pick up in the draft.

5. PAC-12 (27)

Christian Gonzalez