College football is only weeks away. There's no better time than now to look at five defensive backs who could be early-round NFL Draft picks after this season. MORE EARLY LOOKS AT THE 2019 NFL DRAFT: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL | DT | DE | LB

1. DEANDRE BAKER, GEORGIA

DeAndre Baker AP Images

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Baker committed to Georgia as his recruitment was really ramping up with recent offers from Clemson, Tennessee, Kentucky and others. Stats: Baker was fourth on the Bulldogs with 44 tackles along with three interceptions and nine pass deflections. Farrell’s take: Baker was a skinny cornerback with solid skills coming out of high school, but was a three-star prospect because of questions about his strength. He could run with anyone but he wasn’t very strong in run support and could get pushed around a bit. He had a good showing at the U.S. Army All-America Bowl and raised his stock a bit, but we still saw him as a project and mid three-star. However, he has developed into the best defensive back prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft so far and has exceeded expectations.

2. GREEDY WILLIAMS, LSU

Greedy Williams AP Images

Recruiting: During the LSU Bayou Picnic, Williams committed to LSU in May of his junior year. He picked the in-state Tigers over Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and others. Stats: Williams finished with 38 tackles and half of LSU’s total interceptions with six last season. He also added a team-high 17 pass deflections. Farrell’s take: A high three-star out of high school, Williams was tall and long enough but needed to fill out and become more physical. However, he always had excellent ball skills and instincts. Williams was a willing tackler and always aggressive, so we knew he’d have a chance at success with some time, but were still worried about the overall balance of his game as a defender and tackler. Many schools tried to get he and his brother, Rodarius Williams, as a package deal, but Greedy stayed home at LSU while Rodarius went off to Oklahoma State when the Tigers never offered. Now he’s the best defensive back when it comes to ball skills in the draft.

3. TRAYVON MULLEN, CLEMSON

Trayvon Mullen AP Images

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Mullen committed to Clemson over LSU and Florida State. Louisville, TCU and others were also considered. Stats: Mullen recorded 42 tackles and was tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season. He also added seven pass breakups. Farrell’s take: I like Mullen’s size and length but thought he struggled against elite wide receivers at the U.S. Army Bowl especially when it came to double moves and shifty wideouts. He has since proven us wrong a bit although we still had him as a high four-star. His ranking outside the Rivals100 looks a little low right now and he will have a breakout season this year and could push to the top of this list.

4. JULIAN LOVE, NOTRE DAME

Julian Love AP Images

Recruiting: In March of his junior year, right after Notre Dame offered, Love committed to the Irish and said he knew if Notre Dame offered he’d be ready to commit. Northwestern, Boston College and others were also considered. Stats: Love was fifth on the team with 68 tackles and he had a team-high three interceptions. He also led the team by far with 23 pass deflections. No other Notre Dame player had more than nine. Farrell’s take: Love was a four-star prospect outside our Rivals100 with average size but excellent instincts and ball skills. He was a smothering corner who struggled a bit with bigger receivers but was still able to make the play on the ball for the most part. He was on my freshman All-American watch list and has developed since then and he will be a second- or third-rounder at the very least in the draft and could push toward the first round.

5. LUKAS DENIS, BOSTON COLLEGE

Lukas Denis (right) AP Images