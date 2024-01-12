As coaches hit the road in search of football players, returning members of the Georgia football teams are preparing for the start of winter conditioning drills.

But times, they are changing.

With next year’s 12-team playoff set to begin, the offseason for teams like the Bulldogs will start to have a different look.

“Our offseason won’t change much but it will have the possibility of changing next year,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a radio interview with 92.9 the game. “I think that’s the biggest challenge for college coaches right now, and that is you could in theory be going into an offseason next year which is considerably shorter.”

For teams who take part in the 12-team playoff field, that’s certainly true.

Next year, first-round games will be held on Dec. 20-21, with the Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31), Peach Bowl (Jan. 1), Rose Bowl (Jan. 1), and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1) serving as sites for the four quarterfinal contests.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will host semifinal games on Jan. 10, with the national championship game set for Atlanta on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, that will delay the start time for winter workouts almost a month. That may not be all.

“Do you do away spring practice if you play longer, and it becomes more of an NFL model where you don't have spring practice, because you’re going to start lifting and doing workouts much later?” Smart said. “As far as the way we attack the season, it’s not going to change a ton. You’ve still got to make it X number of weeks, and you’re still going to have a little gap between the championship games and going to the first round.”

Conference championship games will still be played on the first Saturday in December and be used to determine seeding in the 12-team field.

“You certainly have more games, and you’re going to play longer than you’ve ever played,” Smart said. “So, depth will play a major factor in those playoff runs with teams where rosters are already decimated by transfers and different things.”