UGA offense rolls despite being shorthanded

AUBURN, Ala. – Even with an uncomfortable number of key players still unable to play, Georgia’s offense Saturday continued a trajectory that should leave fans excited about the rest of the year.

The numbers were telling.

In rolling past 18th-ranked Auburn 34-10, the No. 2 Bulldogs rolled up 432 yards of total offense. All that came despite the fact Georgia’s wide receiver depth was as shallow as it's been all year with Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), Arian Smith (knee), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), and Jermaine Burton (groin) were all held out of the game.

The Bulldogs were also without running back Kenny McIntosh (tight hamstring) and lost left Jamaree Salyer to an ankle injury late in the second quarter.

However, despite the absences, Georgia’s offense continued to make strides, which is something head coach Kirby Smart made note of following his team’s big win.

“As far as the trajectory of the offense, it’s next man up. Our offense has been so different every week in terms of who’s available. The offensive staff is using the weapons we have, and (we're) thankful that we have enough guys still healthy that we can have a functioning good, explosive offense. All you can do is take the guys that are healthy and go play with them. It’s next man up. I thought the guys stepped up today.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and wide receiver Ladd McConkey were among them.

With JT Daniels still nursing a lat injury, Bennett responded, completing 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’ve got to get those guys back, but it’s a tribute to how this coaching staff recruits. It’s a tribute to how it’s always the next man up,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t matter who’s hurt; we’ve still got to step up and win this game. Everybody bought into that. We knew there were some guys who were going to be out, and with the guys who were in, we really didn’t miss a beat.”

That was certainly true as it pertained to McConkey.

A former three-star recruit, who was basically an afterthought before Georgia gained his commitment two years ago, McConkey came up huge.

The redshirt freshman led the Bulldogs with five catches for 135 yards and a touchdown, which was a back-breaking 60-yard bomb from Bennett to extend Georgia’s lead to 24-10 with 6:09 left in the third quarter.

Smart was asked what he saw in the Chatsworth native.

"I saw the heart of a warrior, you know. I sat in that young man's home, and he didn't have one Power Five offer, and he wanted to play big-time football,” Smart said. “I think any player on our team will tell you that Ladd McConkey outworks every guy out there. and he plays with physical toughness at 184 pounds. Today, he made some plays.”

Smart gave Bennett plenty of post-game respect, too.

Georgia’s future would certainly be cloudier if it weren’t for Bennett, who has completed 43 of 62 passes for 746 yards and eight touchdowns this season. On Saturday, he also rushed six times for 41 yards, including a long run of 30.

Although Daniels isn't expected to be out much longer, the fact the Bulldogs have been able to count on Bennett has made Smart’s job much easier.

“Again, we got a lot of guys beat up, including the quarterback (Daniels). We hope he’s getting better, we feel like he’s getting better, but Stetson played a helluva game,” said Smart. "Stetson made plays with his feet. You go back in that game, and there’s maybe four big plays he makes with his athleticism. That’s a dynamic that he brings that forces them to defend us a different way.”

Smart didn't stop there as he praised Bennett not only for his work this season, but the fact Saturday’s effort came in his first non-Covid road game as a starter.

“I don’t think people give him enough credit for that. This was his first opportunity to come into this environment and play Georgia's brand of football. He made a lot of plays. He hit some guys who were open and helping in the second half by doing a lot of run checks,” Smart said. “I’m really proud of the way Stetson led the team. Our players, I’m telling you, they believe in whoever is back there.”