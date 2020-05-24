Next Man Up: Examining Georgia's depth at safety/star
Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. We are going over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, let's take a look at the safeties/star.
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyrique Stevenson
|
Sophomore
|
6-0
|
202
|
Mark Webb
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
200
|
Divaad Wilson
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-0
|
195
|
Richard LeCounte
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
190
|
Divaad Wilson
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-0
|
195
|
Major Burns
|
Freshman
|
6-2
|
175
|
Lewis Cine
|
Sophomore
|
6-1
|
185
|
Mark Webb
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
200
|
Christopher Smith
|
Junior
|
5-11
|
180
Outlook
We touched on this in our breakdown of the depth at cornerback and the same appears to hold true for Georgia at safety. There’s plenty of talent and versatility to go around.
We’ll start at safety.
While the Bulldogs will certainly miss three-year starter J.R. Reed, there’s every reason to believe that sophomore Lewis Cine is going to be able to step right in and pair with Richard LeCounte to give Georgia what, on paper, should be as solid a pair of starters that you’ll find in the SEC.
Cine, at 6-1 and 185 pounds, is rangier than his predecessor Reed, but demonstrated the potential to be a big play-maker in the secondary. Last year he made 20 tackles, registered with an interception and even had a pass breakup against Arkansas State.
Although LeCounte and Cine are the early favorites to start when Georgia opens against Virginia, there’s plenty of talent right behind them.
Behind LeCounte, you’re talking about redshirt sophomore Divaad Wilson, who’s ticketed for action at star behind projected starter Tyrique Stevenson.
Wilson isn’t the only versatile Bulldog in the safety-star mix.
Senior Mark Webb can also play both spots equally effectively. Webb has started at star before and will fight for the chance to do so again.
Safety who's ready to take the next step
Although Cine certainly qualifies considering we’re marking him down as a starter, let’s go another route for the purposes of this article.
Redshirt sophomore Divaad Wilson was going to make an impact as a true freshman, before a torn ACL ruined what would have been his freshman year.
At 6 feet and 195 pounds, Wilson has the perfect size and acumen to actually achieve at corner, but is able to excel at star due to his physical presence and ability to go get the football.
Now two years removed from his injury, Wilson is our pick to receive a sizable uptick in playing time, especially since he can chip in at three different spots.
Down the road look for:
...Major Burns to play a major role (OK, I’ll see myself out, now).
But seriously, look for Burns to figure in nicely at safety before his career his done.
Although he probably still needs to gain some weight (he’s listed at 175), the Louisiana native is technically sound and is a natural at the position.
Rivals ranked him as the nation’s 238th-best overall player coming out of high school a season ago.
Burns could ultimately redshirt as a true freshman, but starting in 2021, look for him to make a big push, perhaps similar to what we expect to see from Cine and Wilson come fall.