Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. We are going over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, let's take a look at the safeties/star.

We touched on this in our breakdown of the depth at cornerback and the same appears to hold true for Georgia at safety. There’s plenty of talent and versatility to go around.

We’ll start at safety.

While the Bulldogs will certainly miss three-year starter J.R. Reed, there’s every reason to believe that sophomore Lewis Cine is going to be able to step right in and pair with Richard LeCounte to give Georgia what, on paper, should be as solid a pair of starters that you’ll find in the SEC.

Cine, at 6-1 and 185 pounds, is rangier than his predecessor Reed, but demonstrated the potential to be a big play-maker in the secondary. Last year he made 20 tackles, registered with an interception and even had a pass breakup against Arkansas State.

Although LeCounte and Cine are the early favorites to start when Georgia opens against Virginia, there’s plenty of talent right behind them.

Behind LeCounte, you’re talking about redshirt sophomore Divaad Wilson, who’s ticketed for action at star behind projected starter Tyrique Stevenson.

Wilson isn’t the only versatile Bulldog in the safety-star mix.

Senior Mark Webb can also play both spots equally effectively. Webb has started at star before and will fight for the chance to do so again.