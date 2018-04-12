Michael Chigbu’s playing days appear to be over, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Thursday

“He’s going through some injury things,” Smart said. “I don’t know yet, but he may be thinking about hanging up. But he hasn’t decided yet.”

Chigbu would become the fourth receiver from Georgia’s class of 2015 to leave the program, joining Shaquery Wilson who transferred out two years ago.

A senior, Chibgu started six games as a sophomore, but has only 13 catches for 116 yards in his career. He only played in six games last year due to injuries.

Chigbu would be the fourth scholarship player to leave the program in the past six months due to medical reasons, joining safety Rashad Roundtree, along with Sage Hardin and Sam Madden