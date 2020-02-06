Kirby Smart wasn’t about to ordain grad transfer quarterback Jamie Newman his starter for the 2020 opener against Virginia.

However, Smart admits he’s liked what he’s seen.

“Jamie has been very mature about the process. These grad-transfers, No. 1, the fact they have graduated college—and he graduated from Wake Forest—these kids understand what they want. They're very driven in what they want,” Smart said. “They’re not really into the whole recruiting process. He handled it that way and was very professional about it. We're looking forward to putting him to work and letting him go out and compete this spring.”

Newman, who completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, also rushed for 574 yards and 11 scores.

Since arriving in Athens just about a month ago, he’s already been busy learning what new offensive coordinator Todd Monken intends on installing this spring.

His ability to run and extend plays with his legs is certainly an intriguing thought.

According to Smart, he and his coaches have had their eye on Newman for a while. Although they didn’t know what former quarterback Jake Fromm was going to do in regard to turning pro, they didn’t want to get caught off guard.

“We had researched the entire year with the thought that Jake [Fromm] would have the opportunity to come out early,” Smart said. “We had a pool of 30 to 40 guys who would be potential—whether they were transfers, whether they were grad-transfers, whatever it may be. We knew we could possibly be in the quarterback market.”



Smart made it clear that grabbing Newman was not a slight to current quarterbacks Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis, and early enrollee Carson Beck.

“Certainly, we're excited about Carson [Beck] and what he can do for our team,” Smart said. “He came in and got to practice with us for the bowl game, for a couple of practices as well.”

Newman had just placed his name in the transfer portal last December when contact was first made.

“Once Jamie went into the portal and we knew he was going to be a graduate-transfer, we started communication, immediately,” Smart said. “It was a process of finding out if what he wanted aligned with what we wanted, and also waiting and seeing what Jake was going to do.”

As for exactly how Monken’s offense will look with Newman at the helm, Smart wasn’t about to get into that.

“I don’t know the answer to that. The roles on our staff still aren’t complete with an assistant coach spot open. I think that will play out as we go along,” Smart said. “Certainly, I’m excited. I know the kids are excited for an opportunity and looking to see where that goes. I can’t honestly say right now. I think everybody wants to hear some grand speech opening this up and doing that. What you need is to be productive offensively, score points, and do explosive plays, which we talk about consistently.”

