Newcomers spark Bulldogs
More efforts like Saturday and Georgia coach Scott Stricklin will sleep sounder than he did following Friday’s season-opener.
After all that went wrong on the mound in the opener against Jacksonville State, some of Georgia’s key newcomers stepped forward to pace the Bulldogs past the Gamecocks, 10-3.
Ten unanswered runs did the trick for Georgia (1-1) with redshirt freshman Charlie Condon having an interesting afternoon.
After a pitch glanced off his nose sending him to concussion protocol, Condon was able to return, ultimately going 2-for-3 with three RBI, the first of his collegiate career.
Even more, promising for Stricklin was what he saw on the mound from freshmen Leighton Finley (1-0), Kolten Smith, and transfer Pace Mercer, who combined for six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and just two walks. Mercer tossed a scoreless ninth for his first save as a Bulldog while Finley earned his first collegiate win.
“That’s how you get your name called more often when you go out, compete and throw strikes, with good stuff and Leighton did that,” Stricklin said. “Kolten got the job done, but that wasn’t nearly his best stuff. He was probably a little bit nervous, was bouncing his breaking ball a little too much, but it’s a quality pitch. Big game, tight situations and those guys got the job done.”
Condon’s two-run double keyed a five-run eighth for the Bulldogs, with the other three runs scoring on a throwing error by JSU third baseman Brennen Norton.
The fact Condon was at the plate at all caught some off guard after he was able to return to the game due to a rule passed two years ago by the NCAA that states players who are forced to leave for concussion protocol can return as long as he is cleared by medical personnel.
That’s exactly what happened to Condon, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.
Condon would walk off under his own power, but after being cleared, returned in the eighth with the bases loaded and promptly drove a pitch that hit just under the batter’s eye, just missing a grand slam.
“The ball got me pretty square in the nose. It might have caught a little bit of my C-flap which kind of helped me out there,” Condon said. “But I got concussion tested, nothing was broken, no broken nose. It just tingled a little bit, nothing too bad.”
The game was scoreless through two, but in the third, a pair of Bulldog mistakes led to Jacksonville State grabbing the lead.
A one-out error by second baseman Will David gave JSU a free base runner, followed one out later by Liam Sullivan’s second hit batter. On cue, Gamecock Carson Crowe stepped to the plate and launched a three-run home run to right field putting JSU up 3-0.
Fortunately for Georgia, it did not take the Bulldogs long to answer, thanks to Parks Harber, who took a Tanner Jones pitch and drove it to right-center for a three-run homer.
“They threw the first punch yesterday so today it was important for us to throw one back,” Harber said. “I had a bad at-bat my first time up. He threw me a breaking ball, and I was able to adjust. This game is all about adjustments and I’m glad I made one there.”
Unfortunately, starting pitcher Liam Sullivan did not have his best showing and never made it out of the third, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with a walk and two hit batters.
Following a leadoff single by former Bulldog Bear Madiak, Sullivan went 2-0 on Trent Hoogerwerf and Stricklin did not waste any time yanking the junior for the game in favor of Finley. The Richmond Hill native gave up a single but kept the Gamecocks off the board by enticing a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
“Jaden (Woods) and Liam have to get going, they know that,” Stricklin said. “We’ve challenged them. They’re juniors, they know it, and we talked about it. I’m sure they’ll have a good week and be ready for Princeton.”
Georgia grabbed the lead in the fifth, but it almost came with a cost.
After Corey Collins was hit to load the bases, Condon – who earlier singled for his first career hit – was drilled with a pitch.
The ball hit off Condon’s helmet and glanced off his nose. Condon was immediately taken to the dugout as a precaution before returning in the eighth to ice the game with his two-run double.
A fielder’s choice by Cole Wagner put the Bulldogs up 5-3.
Finley’s good work did not end there.
The big righthander, who bears a striking resemblance to former right-hander Jonathan Cannon, allowed just one hit in three innings with no walks, a hit batter, and two strikeouts.
“I felt great,” Finley said. “I just went out there and tried to throw strikes and I today I guess I did a good enough job.”
Smith followed Finley and struck out three in 1.2 innings, with Mercer, the transfer from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College coming on in the eighth and getting a strikeout with runners at first and third to end the inning.
The senior followed with a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to earn his first save.
Georgia and Jacksonville State wrap up their series Sunday at 1.