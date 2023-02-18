More efforts like Saturday and Georgia coach Scott Stricklin will sleep sounder than he did following Friday’s season-opener.

After all that went wrong on the mound in the opener against Jacksonville State, some of Georgia’s key newcomers stepped forward to pace the Bulldogs past the Gamecocks, 10-3.

Ten unanswered runs did the trick for Georgia (1-1) with redshirt freshman Charlie Condon having an interesting afternoon.

After a pitch glanced off his nose sending him to concussion protocol, Condon was able to return, ultimately going 2-for-3 with three RBI, the first of his collegiate career.

Even more, promising for Stricklin was what he saw on the mound from freshmen Leighton Finley (1-0), Kolten Smith, and transfer Pace Mercer, who combined for six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and just two walks. Mercer tossed a scoreless ninth for his first save as a Bulldog while Finley earned his first collegiate win.

“That’s how you get your name called more often when you go out, compete and throw strikes, with good stuff and Leighton did that,” Stricklin said. “Kolten got the job done, but that wasn’t nearly his best stuff. He was probably a little bit nervous, was bouncing his breaking ball a little too much, but it’s a quality pitch. Big game, tight situations and those guys got the job done.”

Condon’s two-run double keyed a five-run eighth for the Bulldogs, with the other three runs scoring on a throwing error by JSU third baseman Brennen Norton.

The fact Condon was at the plate at all caught some off guard after he was able to return to the game due to a rule passed two years ago by the NCAA that states players who are forced to leave for concussion protocol can return as long as he is cleared by medical personnel.

That’s exactly what happened to Condon, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.

Condon would walk off under his own power, but after being cleared, returned in the eighth with the bases loaded and promptly drove a pitch that hit just under the batter’s eye, just missing a grand slam.

“The ball got me pretty square in the nose. It might have caught a little bit of my C-flap which kind of helped me out there,” Condon said. “But I got concussion tested, nothing was broken, no broken nose. It just tingled a little bit, nothing too bad.”