New opportunities driving Bulldogs' hunger

When Nolan Smith looks at teammates like Zion Logue, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and Kamari Lassiter, just to name a few, he can’t help but reflect back to when he was in their shoes.

He knows exactly what they’re thinking.

It was not too long ago when Smith, a former five-star, was making his debut with the Bulldogs. Expectations were high. However, with Azeez Ojulari ahead of him on the depth chart, Smith’s on-field opportunities did not come perhaps as quickly as many thought they would.

When it finally happened, fans and opponents learned quickly how good he was going to be. Along with some equally talented teammates, Georgia proved to the college football world just how good they could be.

Flash ahead to 2022.

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off the national championship, but will return a team with a significant number of inexperienced players who will be asked to play expanded roles for the first time, especially on the defensive side.

Although their names might not be familiar to the rest of the SEC, Smith says there will be no shortage of talent lining up for the Red and Black lining up in Sanford Stadium this fall.

“I’m ready to see our young guys play football. Like myself, when I watched Azeez in front of me for those two years, and I sat on the bench, people wondered if I was any good, if I was washed up,” Smith said. “But I was just waiting my opportunity and waiting my turn. For a lot of guys, that’s just how it is. We have so many good players, and some guys have to wait for their opportunity, they have to wait their turn. Some guys actually respect themselves not to jump in the transfer portal and want to be at the university and want to be a part of something special, I think, bigger than themselves.”

If you listened to head coach Kirby Smart last week at SEC Media Days, the opportunity Smith referred to above, is what’s driving this team to prove any doubters out there wrong.

“I talked about it earlier. There's a hunger among this group. A lot of guys want to prove that they can replace the other guy. They don't want to be the other guy, they want to be the next guy,” Smart said. “You look across the board, we had some high-profile players on defense and offense when you count the backs and receivers that we have to replace those guys. The hunger comes from the opportunity the talented players behind them have.”

To put it another way, Smart’s not replacing the filet mignon which graced the field last fall with chopped steak.

There’s plenty of top-grade talent back anxious to prove they’re as good as the players who came before them.

That's true on the offense as well as running backs Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards or wide receivers Arian Smith and Dominick Blaylock want to show what they can do. At tight end, Arik Gilbert is another name set to make a big impact after missing a year.

Up front, Devin Willock, Xavier Truess and Broderick Jones want to show out. Amarius Mims too.

Defensively, take your pick.

There’s Nazir Stackhouse, Trezman Marshall, Jamon Dumas-Johnson—along with many other names who will finally get their opportunity to shine on the big stage.

This is why when reporters asked Smart if he was concerned about complacency being a concern, that’s a notion he quickly quashed.

“We don't have that problem,” Smart said. “There's not a day we don't wake up and think what can we do to make our program better, and our players are doing that right now.”

As Smart explained, Georgia’s football program is built for lasting success.

“We started this thing off last year with the quote: Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. Well, we embraced that last year. Guess what? That doesn't change. For our team, it's embedded in what we do,” Smart said. “We didn't build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders or hoping for one opportunity. We built the program to be sustained. You sustain it by what you do every single day. This program was built to be here for a long time.”