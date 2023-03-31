Recruiting never stops. Georgia is always in pursuit of talented prospects that it believes will fit well into the culture that head coach Kirby Smart has established.

Some prospects get identified later than others. Sometimes Georgia does not want to extend an offer to a prospect until they've been on campus or have camped and worked out. Sometimes it's about managing how many prospects actually have a committable offer and would be afforded the opportunity for an official visit.

Whatever the reasoning may be for an offer being extended later in the recruiting cycle, or a previously lapsed relationship being brought back into focus, some new names are emerging that those who follow Georgia football recruiting should be aware of.

UGASports has the latest of some of the burgeoning targets in the Class of 2024 for the Dawgs.