ATHENS - The 48-7 score of Georgia's season-opening win of UT-Martin is a little bit deceiving.

The Bulldog offense struggled at times, especially in the first half. There were missed passes, struggles running the ball, and an overall inefficiency that bore a stark contrast to how Georgia looked at the end of last season.

Head coach Kirby Smart didn't see a good week of practice translate over to Saturday night as much as he might have hoped.

"It could be anxiety. It could be the team we played. They did a good job," Smart said. "I wouldn't say they controlled the line of scrimmage, but they stopped the run well. We weren't explosive in the run game outside of two runs maybe, I don't know. They did some nice things, and we've got an opportunity to improve on a lot of things, do better, and find the guys that we've got to say who touches the ball."

The Bulldogs were actually outgained in the first quarter. Three Georgia drives netted one touchdown and a pair of three-and-outs.

Another touchdown made it 14-0 in the second quarter. But some questionable clock management in the waning moments of the half turned what could have been a touchdown into a short field goal and a 17-0 halftime lead.

"Settling for a field goal before the half was really frustrating," Smart said. "We feel like we'd been really good in that area. We were going to get a score there, a touchdown, and then get the ball right back in the second half. When you get the last possession and the first possession, you can go 14-0. We missed out on those two things. I wish we got those things back."

Georgia also found it difficult to consistently run the ball on UT-Martin. The Bulldogs had 108 rushing yards on 20 attempts in the first half. Sixty of those yards came on two runs.

Smart said he felt scheme didn't play a huge part in the lack of success. Smart added that, "Sometimes we should get movement and didn't."

"I mean you could call it what you will, if you want to call it jitters, nervousness," offensive lineman Xavier Truss said. "We were just out there trying to play and trying to do our assignment. At first it wasn’t working out. As the game went on, it started to pick up. I think as long as we just keep our nose down and keep grinding to get better, everything will be good."

The Bulldogs settled in a bit more in the second half. After an opening three-and-out, Georgia found the end zone on its next two possessions.

The second half also allowed Smart to see some players "grow up."

"CJ Smith caught a screen and ran through two people's faces," Smart said. "The guy was still on the ground out there hurt, and CJ popped up and played physical. He made a play over the middle. RaRa (Thomas) caught a long pass. (Mekhi) Mews caught the screen and went to the house. That's growing up to me."

Smart also got a chance to look at backup quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. Both led scoring drives, with Vandagriff's unit finding the end zone.

"Both of those guys, look guys, they continue to get better," Smart said. "I am so pleased with their progress and what they're doing. We're at such a good position there. You only saw six or seven plays of them. I've probably seen 20 or 30 of them. I feel really good about each day they get better."

By the end of the game, Georgia's numbers looked downright gaudy. The offense rolled up 559 total yards and scored 41 points, with the other seven coming by way of a pick-six.

The offense wasn't perfect. It seldom goes that way in a season opener. But in the wake of a 41-point victory, Smart doesn't feel overly concerned.

"People hit panic buttons," Smart said. "People have expectations. All I'm worried about is the process of getting better. At the end of the day, this is one thing I know. We've got to get better."