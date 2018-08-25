The Bulldogs have bolstered the trenches with Saturday's commitment of junior McEachern High School defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs.

At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, the Rivals100 lineman becomes the third commitment of Georgia's Class of 2020, joining Stephenson defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse and Lithonia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

"Georgia is close to home, so I like that. I have known Kirby Smart since I was young, because I was going to camps where he was," Burroughs told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons in March. "We have a great connection. I have that home feel when I am at Georgia, too."

Along with proximity, relationships played heavily into the Bulldogs favor.

"I am able to talk to coach [Tray] Scott, coach [Dell] McGee and coach Kirby Smart about anything," Burroughs told Simmons in July. "I am very comfortable with them and that stands out a lot to me about Georgia."