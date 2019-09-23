News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 11:24:35 -0500') }} football Edit

New FutureCast pick in for five-star RB Zachary Evans

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

"I've decided."Zachary Evans sent out a cryptic tweet that signaled a decision had been made regarding his recruitment on Friday, Sept. 20. No schools were mentioned or timeline for an announcement...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}