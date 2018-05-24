HOOVER, Ala. - Georgia was eliminated from the SEC Tournament Thursday, dropping a 5-4 decision in 10 innings to Ole Miss.

The question now is, did the loss cost the Bulldogs (37-19) the chance to be a national seed?

Head coach Scott Stricklin says no way.

“I don’t think there’s any way we won’t. To play the way we did all season long, where going into today we were No. 4 in the RPI, strength of schedule No. 3, we had 29 wins against Top 50 teams—to me that’s the number that stands out,” Stricklin said. “The only one who has more is Florida, and we’ve got 29 victories against Top 50 RPI teams. Only two teams in the country have that, so I think we’re a lock to be a national seed. Our kids have earned it, they’ve worked hard all year, and that’s a Top 5 team we just played, and we went tooth and nail with them. We’re a national seed; we’ve earned that right.”

But will the selection committee agree?

Florida and Arkansas are locks for national seeds, and Ole Miss (42-15) is likely as well, after its win over Georgia. Each of those teams now have a win in the SEC Tourney. With the Bulldogs going 0-2 in the tournament, will the committee still place four SEC teams in the top 8, which would guarantee a chance to host a Super Regional should each advance from regional play?

That’s the question.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot with the things we’ve done throughout the year,” left fielder Keegan McGovern said. “Hopefully, these last two games won’t push us out of that, but with everything we’ve done this year, I think we’ve earned a national seed.”

For those wondering about any precedence for that happening after an 0-2 trip to Hoover, there is.

In 2008, Georgia was 35-21 after back-to-back losses in the SEC Tournament, but still earned a national seed and ultimately advanced to the finals of the College World Series before falling to Fresno State in the championship, two games to one.

Thursday’s elimination game was certainly one for the books.

A 1:54 minute rain delay put a damper on the game for both teams, but nothing like the crazy play that took place in the eighth that enabled Georgia to tie the game.

With runners on second and third with two out, Aaron Schunk bounced hard to Rebel closer Parker Caracci. That’s when something incredibly strange happened.

Instead of throwing to first for what would have been the final out of the inning, Caracci launched a throw home, over the head of catcher Nick Fortes, allowing LJ Talley and pinch-runner Ivan Johnson to score the tying runs.

“I was just going off the bat,” Talley said. “There were two outs, he saw me, and I guess he freaked out.”

Following a scoreless 8th and 9th by Schunk (2-2), Talley gave Georgia a 4-3 lead when he homered deep over the back wall at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for a 4-3 lead.

Ole Miss, however, wasn’t done as the Rebels struck for two runs in the inning’s bottom half with Tim Rowe driving in the game-winner on a soft single to center.

“To feel like you’re going to win, to come back in the crazy fashion that we did to take the lead, it makes it all the more difficult to lose. It’s a cruel game, it can be tough,” Stricklin said. “But like I told my team, we’re going to head back to Athens, rest up and we’ll be one of 16 teams that’s able to host a regional at our own site. We’ve played really well to this point. It’s a disappointing way to end the week, but we’re going to go home, rest up and get ready to host the regional. "

Earlier mistakes certainly didn’t help Georgia’s cause.

In the fourth, with a runner at second after a leadoff double by Wil Golson, Rowe hit a high pop that Schunk had a chance to catch for a big first out but dropped the ball.

Although no error was charged, it gave new life to Rowe, who moved Golson to third with a groundout to first.

Already down 1-0, that forced Georgia to bring in its infield, but Chase Cockrell paid no mind, lining a single to center for a 2-0 Rebel lead.

Bulldog starter Chase Adkins was forced to grind his way through five innings for the Bulldogs, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks before Zac Kristofak took over to start the seventh.

NOTES: Georgia will learn on Sunday if it will in fact serve as one of the 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Tournament. Seeds and regional matchups will be announced on ESPN Monday. … One day after taking a backswing off the back of his helmet, catcher Mason Meadows returned to action, pinch-hitting for Austin Biggar in the eighth before staying in to catch. … Tucker Bradley (hamstring) also made an appearance, pinch-hitting for Patrick Sullivan in the eighth, getting an infield single. He was then lifted for Johnson, who pinch ran.