If you're a Georgia fan, Cameron Sparks, the nation's No. 1 athlete in 2025, is a name you need to know.

Sparks recently took another visit to Athens for the No. 1 Bulldogs' win over No. 9 Ole Miss and left impressed with their performance.

Sparks spoke to UGASports after his visit and talked about what "intrigued" him.

"The visit went great. The relationship with Georgia and the coaching staff is going great as well," Sparks said. "I talk to coach (Kirby) Smart and coach (Will) Muschamp frequently when I get the chance. Coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon) will also call me, too. It was just great getting to see the coaches again. .. I really enjoy talking and spending time with them."