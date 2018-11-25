As expected, Kirby Smart and Nick Saban used their teleconference Sunday night to hand out plaudits and praise. They didn't spare the admiring words for each other and the respective teams they coach.

Which means the merciless combat is just about to begin.

Obviously, much is on the line. For Georgia (11-1), it’s not only a chance to defend its SEC championship, but also to get back to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

As for top-ranked Alabama, the Crimson Tide has steamrolled everybody in its path, en route to an easy 12-0 season. The Tide enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs, though the line already seems to be moving in the direction of a two-touchdown Bama win.

This matchup for the conference crown comes as no surprise to NCAA followers. Both programs were predicted at SEC Media Days to win their respective divisions. Smart, of course, claims he never gave a single thought during the year to the idea of the two meeting again.

“The good teams I’ve been around focus on who we’re playing that week, and it really hasn't been different for us this year,” Smart said. “It’s a concern now, because we’ve got to go play them, so we’ve got to play a good football game, we’ve got to execute, and we’ve got to do a good job against one of the best teams in the country. We’ve never looked at it as all about them or all about us. We’ve just got to do a good job of executing.”

Saban isn’t shocked to see the Bulldogs back in Atlanta defending their crown.

“I knew the players they had coming back, the job they do there, the job Kirby does, and their entire staff—I knew they'd have an excellent chance of coming back to the game,” Saban said. “They have a lot of really good players; a lot of talented guys who are very well coached. They play hard, they’re very disciplined, and they’ve got great balance on offense. They can run the ball, they can make explosive plays, and the quarterback is very efficient in the passing game.

“Defensively, they’re ranked very highly in all categories of stopping the run and pass defense. They’ve got some very explosive guys on special teams. They’re one of the best punt return teams, and they’ve got a great kicker, so this, all around, is a really, really good team.”

The records would seem to prove that.

Georgia and Alabama didn’t qualify for the SEC Championship based on past accomplishments. Both made it to Atlanta by earning the right on the field.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were the only conference programs to finish the season with double-digit victory totals, with Georgia’s 36-17 win over Florida being one of its most impressive victories this year.

There are other common denominators between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

Smart pointed to quarterback play and third down conversion as similar factors. "Protecting the ball, not turning the ball over a lot, those are similarities. Both have a good set of backs, a good group of receivers, and both teams are scoring points,” Smart said. “The biggest difference is, they’re paying better defense than we have, and we’ve got to improve upon that. But I think both have good football teams. It’s why they're representing their divisions in the conference championship, and why we’re continuing to get better.”

Saban, as you might expect, hasn’t been totally pleased.

Alabama’s coach was quick to bemoan his team’s slow starts against The Citadel and Auburn.

“I haven't been pleased with the way we've played in the last two games, really on either side of the ball,” Saban said. “We don’t seem to have the intensity, the mental energy to start the game that you’d like to see in your team—or that we had earlier in the season. We want to play for 60 minutes in a game, so if we don’t start out well, we want to start out better, and if we don’t finish well, we want to finish better. These are all things we need to focus on improving on.”

NOTE: Kirby Smart said linebacker Monty Rice is slowly starting to improve. According to Smart, Rice is down to using just one crutch and is feeling better. But until Monday's practice, he won’t know whether or not there’s a chance the sophomore will play in the championship game.