Muschamp on trying to stop Georgia's tight ends

Finding a way to contain Georgia's talented tight end room is going to be a focus for whichever team lines up against the Bulldogs this fall.

However, as much as opposing defensive coordinators may attempt to scheme to the group out of the picture, that’s going to be easier said than done.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp knows. He goes against the group every day.

“They're difficult to defend because number one, from just a football play standpoint, it's not always necessarily about the scheme, but about the players," Muschamp said. "For us, it’s about putting them in positions to be successful, and those guys take advantage of those situations as players."

Therein lies the advantage for the Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, sophomore Brock Bowers runs faster than many wide receivers.

In junior Darnell Washington, you’ve got a 6-foot-7, 275-pound specimen who can run, with the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Arik Gilbert fully capable of making a huge impact.

Freshman Oscar Delp, junior Brett Seither and junior Ryland Goede have also gotten off to a good start in fall camp and are expected to enjoy significant roles.

When asked the biggest problems he believes the group will present, Muschamp was succinct.

"Obviously the match-up issues you have. You saw the season that Brock had last year. He’s a very difficult cover, and he's very good with his body. His balance and ability to bounce off people is outstanding. He's got outstanding hands,” Muschamp said. “Darnell is a guy that is very difficult as far as his length is concerned. I think with the combination of those things, it makes them very difficult to deal with—and we've got some players beyond those guys.”

Ultimately, that will spell bad news for Bulldog opponents.

“I think we take pride in our offense,” Muschamp said. “The guys in our offense do a great job of putting them in positions to be successful in the offense as far as gearing things towards their skill set and what they do well.”