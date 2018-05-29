DESTIN, Fla. – Finding ways to get his players to become more versatile has been one of Tom Crean’s top priorities since taking over as head coach of the Georgia basketball team.

Sophomore Nic Claxton is apparently learning those lessons well.

“He epitomizes it,” Crean said Tuesday from the SEC Spring Meetings. “He’s everything that I thought he could be and more when it comes to that versatility. The big thing for us in the spring was to give him confidence, stretching his game out, get him handling the ball even more.”

Claxton (6-foot-11, 215 pounds) certainly showed flashes as a true freshman last year for the Bulldogs, averaging both 3.9 points and rebounds per game while blocking 42 shots.

Based on what he’s seen, Crean believes the sophomore is capable of much more.

During drills, the Bulldogs would break into two groups for four-on-four drills – big men against the guards. There were only two rules.

“The only rules were you only had two dribbles and you couldn’t post up to start, so you had to play in movement. Anything that gets them uncomfortable on the court and usually moving guys further back is what makes them more uncomfortable,” Crean said. “You’d think the opposite when you watch the NBA playoffs, but it’s not. It takes guys a really long time to learn how to play away from the basket, deeper away from the basket and it takes them a long time to learn to do more without the ball. But Nic’s got the ability to do things with the ball, without the ball. He can be an impact player on both ends of the court.”

Crean had more to say.

Effort is always huge and Crean said he was pleased with what he saw – both on and off the court.

“They’re very hungry to learn. There’s no question about that. Mark (Fox) did a great job of bringing great young people in there, they care, they’re hard workers and that’s been really good,” he said. “To me, it’s been exciting to see them in the office late at night, to see guys coming in and out of the practice gym, to me that’s really exciting. That means they’re hungry to keep getting better.”

Crean said he can’t wait to see more once summer workouts get underway on Monday.

“It seems like forever since we’ve been with them, and they’ve been gone over the month of May, so we’ll learn a lot over the next eight weeks starting Monday,” Crean said. “But for me, I love the versatility. I think there’s a good mix, some really good younger players in the sense that could really grow potentially. There’s committed seniors, guys like Mike Edwards, E’Torrion Wilridge, these guys want to have good senior years.”

It’s just going to take work.

“This is going to be a big summer. There’s a who learning process that goes into anything when you’re brand new but at the same time we’re going to put these guys under some adverse situations,” Crean said. “We’ve got to learn what kind toughness we potentially have. I know it’s the summer but we’ve got to start getting that gauged.”