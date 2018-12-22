Nicolas Claxton may not quite be a household name to fans who follow basketball in the SEC. That should be about to change.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore continues to flourish while learning under the direction of first-year coach Tom Crean. Take Claxton’s effort in Saturday’s 70-59 win at Georgia Tech, for example.

For the third time this year, Claxton not only led the Bulldogs in scoring (13 points) and rebounding (13), but he also topped the team in assists (six), steals (2) and blocks (six)

To date, he’s the only player in the SEC to accomplish that feat.

The son of former Georgia standout Charles Claxton, Nicolas Claxton learned at a very early age how important it is to be as versatile as possible.

“I take a lot of pride in my defense,” Claxton said. “My dad has been saying that to me since a very young age, to take pride in my defense and be as versatile as you can because that allows you to affect the game in a lot of different ways.”

Claxton is doing that, much to the delight of Crean.

“The weekend I got the job, I took it Thursday and it was announced Friday, I watched a lot of film. I already knew they were excited about his future,” Crean said. “But it was the second individual workout that I knew we had somebody that could do a lot of things.”

Claxton continues to show that every time the Bulldogs (7-4) take the court.

A 22-point effort against Illinois State stands a season-high, but as Georgia inches closer to the start of SEC play, Claxton’s game continues to grow in ways many might not have predicted.

“It’s fun to see. We really pushed each other this summer, but this summer we made it a personal thing to try and get better,” fellow sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds said. “What he’s doing is very difficult to do. I’m happy for him. I tell him every day to go hard, let the game come to you and good things are going to happen.”

Claxton’s entire life has been about growth – literally and figuratively. He naturally gets his height from his 7-foot dad Charles.

However, it wasn’t until the younger Claxton experienced a five-inch growth spurt his sophomore year in high school that he suddenly started to physically resemble the player that he is today.

“I was 6-2 in the ninth grade and in the 10th grade I grew up to be like 6-7,” Claxton said. “It was a painful experience. My knees were hurting really bad. I’m finally starting to get over all that now.”

The only pain being experienced these days is the kind he’s been dishing on opponents, like he did Saturday against Georgia Tech.

“The bottom line is you can see that ripe skill development process that can really take off for us,” Crean said. “He uses both hands although he isn't as fluid with his right hand, you can see he can become that way. He is agile, he is quick and he is getting quicker, a lot quicker.”

Against Georgia Tech, Claxton dunked a put-back and hit a 3-pointer on Georgia’s next possession to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 56-47 with 2:32 left in the game.

“You saw the ball come out of his hand and we really just had to work on his different footwork and mechanical things, but he shot a soft ball. If you shoot a hard ball especially any position, but as a big man it is hard to correct that. That is when the ball is coming off their hand and hitting that rim hard. He has very good hands, and very good agility.”

NOTES: Hammonds suffered an apparent knee injury in the second half, playing only seven seconds the final 14:47 of the game. ... Teshaun Hightower seconded Claxton with 12 points for the Bulldogs, who beat Georgia Tech for the fourth straight time. … The Bulldogs never trailed in Saturday’s game.

