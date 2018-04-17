In front of several hundred loyal Bulldog fans, the National Football Foundation's University of Georgia chapter held its banquet on Monday night at the Athens Country Club. Several former players (Kevin Butler, John Kasay, Sr and Robert Miles) were on hand, too.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen was the featured guest speaker. He kept the nation’s largest chapter laughing and smiling through a comical yet powerful speech.

The 25-year NFL veteran told stories about coming to America from Denmark on his 17th birthday, and also revealed how he learned to play American football. He continued by recounting being drafted, a notable playoff kick against the Vikings, and setting NFL records.

The highlight of the speech came when he talked about making a comeback in his mid-40’s, and how long he had to wait. The former Michigan State alum concluded by saying how special a place Georgia is, and said, “Go Spartans– and tonight, Go Dawgs!”

Former Head Coach Vince Dooley won the Contribution to Amateur Football Award. Several former Bulldogs, including Greg Bright and Jeffrey Paulk, won Post-Graduate Achievement Awards. Other players received awards, as well as some local athletes from the Athens area.

Another delightful moment came when Jon Stinchcomb honored his brother Matt; some back-and-forth ribbing of each other happened as well. Matt will be inducted later this year into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer described what it meant to him to be honored with the same award.

Several inspiration awards were given out throughout the night, including one to the Athens YMCA Youth and Athletic Programs. Others included recognition of a former aide to President Carter, Frank Moore, and also the late Athens legend Ed Benson, who passed away on March 31 at the age of 96.

This was the 33rd Annual Awards Presentation. The University of Georgia chapter continues to be the largest NFF chapter in the nation. Executive Director Loran Smith, Carl and Barbara Parks, and others helped orchestrate an impressive show that began with a fun (yet very, very cold) golf outing and ended with laughs and cheers.