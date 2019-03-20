A lot of eyes were on running back Elijah Holyfield during Georgia’s Pro Day Wednesday at the team’s indoor athletic facility.

At the recent NFL Combine, Holyfield's 40-yard dash times were not what a lot of NFL team personnel expected after posting times of 4.81 and 4.78.

Unfortunately, his unofficial times in Athens didn't result in much change.



“I heard 4.6, but I also heard 4.7, 4.8, so I still don’t know the exact number,” Holyfield said. “But they have that, they have the film and they know I’m going to continue to work.”

Holyfield said he hopes teams take a closer look at his film when making up their minds when making their picks at the NFL Draft that begins April 25 in Nashville.

“You don’t play football in the combine, you play football where you play football, on the field,” Holyfield said. “I tried not to worry about it. I’ve got confidence in myself to play football. I might not run the fastest 40 in the world but I know how to play football.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went to bat for Holyfield when asked his former star, who rushed for 1,034 yards before announcing he would leave Athens a year early to apply for the NFL Draft.

“He’s going to be a great pro. Elijah brings a lot to a team. He brings a toughness, he brings a demeanor about him, he loves to work. He was the last guy off the field every day to catch extra balls,” Smart said. “He’s done a tremendous job with our program and he’s going to do the same thing in that organization. The stripes of a player don’t change when they go to the next level. I know he’s going to convert what he’s done well here, into the same thing there.”

Holyfield said the film will speak for itself.

“I would say it shows I have quick feet, I am fast, I can out run people,” Holyfield said. “I’ve outrun people, I’ve run around them.”

Holyfield only took part in an abbreviated schedule during Georgia’s annual Pro Day event, eschewing the bench press after repping 225 pounds 26 times at the NFL Combine.

“Yeah, I just wanted to come out and do my best,” Holyfield said. “As long as I was able to come out and give it my all, I knew I wasn’t going to have any problem.”