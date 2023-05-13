COLUMBIA, MO. - Tre Morris’ two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth provided a 14-12 walk-off for Missouri to clinch an SEC series Saturday over Georgia in front of a crowd of 1,846 at Taylor Stadium.

The Tigers (29-20, 8-18 SEC) hit five home runs on the day and 10 now for the series as the Bulldogs dropped to 28-23 overall, 10-16 in the SEC. Georgia (28-23, 10-16 SEC) hit three home runs Saturday including one by Charlie Condon who set the SEC Freshman Record as it was his 23rd on the year. The previous SEC mark was 22 held by Pedro Alvarez of Vanderbilt in 2006.

“This was another heartbreaker, and we have to find a way to regroup Sunday,” said head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “There’s no quit in this team. I feel bad for all the guys. They fought all game long with the lead changes. We just couldn’t hold on to it in the end. This park is on top of a hill, and every time a ball goes in the air, you hold your breath because it will fly.”

Georgia grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second. Graduate Will David (3-for-5, 2 RBI) smacked a two-out double and scored on an RBI single by junior Fernando Gonzalez (2-for-3, 3 RBI). In the third, Condon set the SEC freshman record for Home Runs when he blasted his 23rd, a two-run shot to put the Bulldogs in front 3-0.

Then, the Tigers responded in their half of the third, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs on three hits to take the lead. Georgia answered in the top of the fourth when David tied the game with his fifth home run of the year, a solo shot off the batter’s eye. Gonzalez followed with a walk, and then with two outs, graduate Mason LaPlante laced a double down the left field line that bounced around and allowed Gonzalez to score from first for a 5-4 advantage.

Missouri went to the bullpen in right-hander Rorik Maltrud. Graduate Ben Anderson greeted him with an RBI double to give Georgia a 6-4 lead. The Tigers got a run back on a solo home run by Matt Garcia in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Tate drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. With two outs, David came through again with a run-scoring double as the Bulldogs pushed their lead to 7-5. Missouri came right back in the fifth with a game-tying, two-run home run from Luke Mann, his 20th of the season. Following a hit by pitch, Georgia junior starter Liam Sullivan was lifted as the Bulldogs brought in Will Pearson. With two outs, Matt Garcia smacked a two-run double off the left-field wall to give the Tigers a 9-7 lead. Then, Georgia brought in freshman Jarvis Evans who got the final out of the frame. In the sixth, Trevor Austin added a solo home run to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead.

In the seventh, Tate was hit by a pitch and Parks Harber lined a single to right. Cole Wagner had a nine-pitch at-bat that resulted in a two-run double off the left field wall to pull Georgia back to within one at 10-9. Wagner went to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Gonzalez launched a go-ahead, two-run blast off Zach Franklin as Georgia regained an 11-10 advantage. It was the sixth home run of the season for Gonzalez. Condon led off the eighth with a base hit and then made his way around the bases on a pair of wild pitches and a throwing error by Morris to give Georgia a 12-10 lead. The Tigers made it a one-run game courtesy of a two-out, solo home run from Ross Lovich.

In the ninth, Georgia turned to freshman Leighton Finley. Mann drew a leadoff walk. Hank Zeisler hit a ball to center field that went off the wall for an RBI double as Mann scored to tie the contest. Morris followed with the home run for the final. Austin Troesser struck out five over the final 2.2 innings to improve to 5-3 while Finley fell to 2-2.

The series concludes Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 1:02 p.m. ET. The game will be available on SEC Network and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

