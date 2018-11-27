If remains to be seen if sophomore Monty Rice will actually play in Saturday’s SEC Championship, but apparently, he’s closer than he was.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Rice – who injured his left foot during pre-game warm-ups two weeks ago against UMass – missed the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.

Despite missing the past two games, Rice is second on the team in tackles with 59.

“Yeah, Monty was able to move around and do some things," Smart said. "He did a little more as practice went on. We hope he’s going to be able to do more tomorrow. He ran some today, he cut some and did some things."

If Rice is unable to play, Smart said any one of a number of players - including the likes of Natrez Patrick, Juwan Taylor, Tae Crowder, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall - will play in his place.

"Yeah, It'll be by-committee. With Monty being down since before UMass, it happened in the warm-ups, I guess. He's been down two games. We've had to play other guys. Channing's played some. Quay is beginning to step up and play," Smart said. "Natrez is dinged up and keeps pushing through. We're a wounded-warrior unit when it comes to defense, especially at the linebacker position because Juwan and Tae continue to push through and Natrez is a little beat up. We'll lean on the guys we've got and we're trying to get guys prepared to play the best we can."



In other injury news, Smart was asked about the status of backup linebacker Robert Beal, but only noted that he was “injured” and did not offer specifics.

There was no sign at practice of offensive lineman Cade Mays (shoulder), who has not played since injuring his shoulder against Auburn.

Ben Cleveland, meanwhile is practicing but still appears limited with the ankle he sprained against the Tigers three weeks ago.

One player who did return is backup defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, who Smart said practiced for the first time Tuesday and could see action on Saturday. The senior has not played since Week 5 against Tennessee.

"He may be back for the game. I'm not sure,” Smart said. “He was able to practice today for the first time in a long time. He was able to practice today for the first time in a long time."