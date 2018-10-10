“I was just in high school,” Rice said. "It was one of many schools I was considering. I’m here now.”

Perhaps he should have been. That question by UGASports was the first one posed Tuesday to the sophomore linebacker, who, almost immediately after verbally committing to the Tigers, changed his mind and pledged to Georgia instead.

Monty Rice wasn’t expecting to be asked about his one-time commitment to LSU.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked what he remembered about Rice’s change of heart.

“I don’t think about it; these kids change their minds all the time. Recruiting is musical chairs until signing day. That doesn’t disturb me. He called us after he did it and said ‘I don’t know what I just did—I really want to come to Georgia,’ and we kept recruiting him and he decided to come,” Smart said. “I don’t think that’s a big deal to him or anybody. He’s a good kid and he made the decision he wanted to make.”

Count teammate and fellow middle linebacker Natrez Patrick as someone who’s glad that he is.

“I’d rather have him with me than against me. I think he can be a phenomenal player. He’s already great,” Patrick said. “He has a knack for the ball. You can’t beat him.”

When asked to describe Rice in one word, Patrick had this to say: “Relentless,” he said. “No matter what—blood, sweat or tears—he’s going to get the job done. He does whatever is asked of him.”

The Bulldogs will be asking a lot of Rice come Saturday’s game against LSU (3:30 p.m., CBS), a team that prides itself offensively on being physical and playing a smash-mouth style with backs not afraid to pound the football right at the opposing defensive front.

Fortunately, Rice is healthier than he’s been for a while.

Rice missed the game at Missouri while battling a minor MCL injury before returning against Tennessee.

“He’s doing better. He’s still bothered. He’s still not 100 percent, but he’s one of the toughest guys on the team,” Smart said. “He practices every day, he wants to be out there, he’s improving. This is going to be his kind of game: a physical, tough game. He likes that.”

Rice’s eyes lit up when informed of what Smart had said.

“I enjoy any game that I get to tackle somebody,” said Rice, second on the Bulldogs with 26 tackles. “That’s anybody in the SEC. Missouri, Vanderbilt, Tennessee—they’ve all got big guys that run hard and like to hit.”

Rice knows a few of the Tigers very well.

Running back Tae Provens hails from Gurley, Ala., near Rice’s hometown of Huntsville. Tiger star linebacker Devin White hosted Rice on his official to LSU.

The 12th-ranked Tigers (5-1, 2-1) figure to be No. 2 Georgia’s toughest challenge to date.

LSU comes in averaging 33 points per game, while the Bulldogs come in as the top team in the SEC on terms of total defense (283.2 yards) and points allowed (13.0).

“We’re doing all right,” Rice said. “Vanderbilt scored on the last play of the game, and you never want the other team to score. It’s a pride thing. I think we can always get better in a lot of areas, but we’re doing all right.”