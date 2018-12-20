Monty Rice said Thursday he had no idea what Nakobe Dean had in mind before Wednesday’s announcement on ESPN that he was signing with Georgia.

Rice who hosted Dean on his official visit to Athens back on Nov. 9, becoming good friends. But even Rice had no idea what the Mississippi native’s decision would be until he made his choice public.

“He was a cool dude, he was really quiet, he was hard to read,” Rice said after practice Thursday. “I didn’t know if he wanted to sign or not but I’m glad he did.”

Rice said he played it straight with the five-star performer, just like he does with all of Georgia’s linebacker recruits.

“I didn’t try to convince him of anything. I just tell them how it is, how it’s going to be,” Rice said. “I tell him he’s going to come play for a good coach, with other good players around you if you come here. If not, this might not be the place for you.”

Overall, Rice feels Georgia gained some fine new additions to Georgia’s inside linebackers’ room. The Bulldogs graduate seniors Natrez Patrick and Juwan Taylor, so there will be opportunities to be had.

“They’re all good player – Trezman (Marshall), Nakobe, Rian (Davis) – they’re all good players,” Rice said. “We’ve got a good room, young guys who can play. You saw when Channing (Tindall) went in the SEC Championship, he went right in and almost got a sack.”

Rice, who will be a junior in 2018, figures to be the leader of the group.

The Alabama native started nine of Georgia’s 13 games for the Bulldogs, and comes into the team’s Sugar Bowl date against Texas with 59 tackles, despite missing four games.

Three of those absences came after Rice suffered foot injury in warmups of Georgia’s game against UMass when he tweaked an old injury to his foot. The injury would keep him out the following week against Georgia Tech and ultimately miss the SEC Championship.

“My foot had been bothering me for a few weeks, and in warmups just tweaked it,” Rice said. “Mr. Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) was never sure what the exact thing was, other than it was just a bad tweak.”

Rice has resumed practicing with the Bulldogs and is expected to play in the Sugar Bowl, but he says the foot is still not 100 percent.

“There’s still a little bit of issues,” he said. “But I’ll be OK.”



