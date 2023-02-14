He interviewed with Baltimore twice, before Baltimore announced his hiring Tuesday morning.

Monken becomes the new offensive coordinator for the Ravens.

Kirby Smart is looking for a new offensive coordinator as Todd Monken is headed back to the NFL with Baltimore

Monken previously served as an NFL offensive coordinator with Tampa Bay from 2016 to 2018. Monken also has NFL experience working as the wide receivers coach in Jacksonville and spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Cleveland in 2019 before joining Smart’s staff with the Bulldogs.

During Monken’s tenure in Athens, Georgia’s offense became one of the more explosive in college football.

In 2019, the Bulldogs averaged 32.20 points per game before jumping to 38.60 to help Georgia win its first national championship in 2021.

Last year, Georgia was even better.

The Bulldogs averaged 41.07 while coaching quarterback Stetson Bennett to one of the finest seasons in school history, finishing in top four of the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Monken was already well-paid for his services.

Last year, Monken became the highest-paid assistant coach in college football when Georgia extended his deal to three years with a starting salary of $2.1 million, with increments that were set to see him earn $2.205 million in 2024.

Smart will now go about the business of finding a new offensive coordinator.

Former Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo served as an analyst and would be an obvious candidate, although it’s currently unclear exactly what route Smart will go.

More to come