Monday Notebook
Ledbetter says Dawgs won't be intimidated
For some teams, just seeing the name Alabama can conjure up feelings if intimidation. They know the long, storied history of the Crimson Tide and what the program has achieved over the course of the past decade.
Senior Jonathan Ledbetter said Georgia will not be one of those teams.
Yes, undefeated and top-ranked Alabama (12-0) is a double-digit favorite over the No. 5 Bulldogs (11-1), but when it comes to approaching Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS), Ledbetter dispelled any idea the Georgia players will be in awe of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
“I don’t see it as an intimidation factor. It’s just another football team with kids who grew up just like I did. It’s crazy,” Ledbetter said. “They’re the head honcho, they’ve been leading the pack for a while and been playing a good brand of football. You can’t take anything away from them, but Georgia has been doing that, too. I don’t see why we’d be afraid of another man, so I don’t think anybody on my team is afraid.”
Head coach Kirby Smart certainly doesn't expect any issues.
“I think the biggest thing is preparing your teams the right way to play and not getting overwhelmed by the moment. If anything, I've probably seen more teams lose it in the warmups, just trying to get all amped up and all that,” Smart said. “You have to go play your best game. You have to be yourself, and you have to be the best version of you, and you can't worry about the rest. A lot of those teams that I witnessed that with—they didn't have near as good of players as us either.”
Of course, it helps that Georgia took Alabama to overtime in last year’s National Championship.
Although there was obvious disappointment with the way the contest ended, Ledbetter said that, given the fact the Bulldogs gave the Crimson Tide everything they wanted, there’s no reason to suspect Saturday has to be any different.
But it’s not just that.
Winners of five straight since the debacle at LSU, Georgia is playing its best ball of the year, and that more than anything has Ledbetter confident about the effort his teammates will give.
“You’re probably not going to want to hear me say this, but it’s the next team,” Ledbetter said. “It’s supposedly Alabama, hoorah that, hoorah this, but it’s just another football game for us. We’re going to approach it the same exact way we’ve approached every game all season.”
Injury Update
Smart had no new insights on his injury situation, at least since what he said during Sunday’s teleconference with reporters.
That includes linebacker Monty Rice, who Smart said is now using just one crutch and was “feeling better. He withheld further comments until after practice on Monday.
Ditto for Ben Cleveland (leg and ankle) and Cade Mays (shoulder stinger).
“Really all those guys. Ben's (Cleveland) in the same boat he's been in. Ben's fighting to get back. We don't think he's 100 percent, but he's closer to 100 percent than he was yesterday,” Smart said. “So we keep trying to get him back and doing all we can to get him back. And then, really nothing changed on Cade (Mays) and Monty (Rice) from last night. I don't know anything else. That's been less than 24 hours ago.”
Smart not worried about last year
Although it may be a big deal to the media, the way Georgia lost to Alabama in last year’s National Championship has absolutely no bearing on the Bulldogs heading into Saturday.
"I really think, to each his own. I mean that's not a motivating factor for me. That's not what's driving me. What's driving me is the young men in this room who will be here in a couple of hours. I'm trying to do my best job for them, and that's what my coaching staff has to do,” Smart said. “We have to put our guys in the best situation to be successful, and that's all we're concerned with. Because when you let all the outside forces and the outside motivation control you, sometimes you get emotional and you don't make the best decisions.”
As Smart points out, that was last season. Alabama is a new, different team, but so are the Bulldogs.
“We have to put the best plan together so we can to play our best game against Alabama. Not the Alabama last year, not the Georgia last year. So that's motivation for a lot of people, and that's the media talk. But for us, it's what do I have to do to play my best game. That's what I want to work on."
Quotable
"We may be outside just to get out there. But it's going to depend on the weather. It's not like it is every other week, where you'd say, "I want to go outside because we're playing outside." We'll do it based on the weather and whether or not we want to get off the turf for a day. But most of the times we play in a game like this, we're inside." – Smart on if Georgia will take its practices inside in light of playing inside at Mercedes-Benz.
This and that
. . . The Bulldogs are 1-4 all-time against top-ranked teams, with all five games at neutral sites.
. . . D’Andre Swift (139 carries for 962 yards) needs just 38 yards to join the 1,000-yard club. Elijah Holyfield has 133 carries for 896 yards.
. . . Georgia comes into play averaging 40.1 points per game, which is the most in school history since the 2014 squad averaged 41.3.