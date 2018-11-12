Monday Notebook
Smart no fan of hypothetical questions
If there’s one kind of question Kirby Smart does not like getting asked, it’s those dealing with hypotheticals.
Smart hates them, and on Monday included one on the notion that Saturday’s game against UMass (4 p.m., SEC Network) would be an opportunity for the team’s younger players to get even more opportunities than they normally receive.
“Well, I think that's a large assumption, first off, because I got respect for Coach (Mark) Whipple, and I have seen him coach for a long time. There is probably an assumption in that they have a really good wideout. They have good personnel,” Smart said. “We have to get better, and that's what our focus is this week, on us getting better, our ability to grow young players. I put just as much emphasis in practice as I do in the game. So, we'll see how the game goes. If guys get to play, they get to play. I'm really focused on our practice today and how we can get better and get the younger players better so they can help us down the road.”
Nevertheless, it’s easy to see why despite Smart’s take, there will be plenty of opportunities for some of the team’s younger players to get some longer looks.
The Minutemen have struggled defensively, giving up 40.8 points and 465 yards of offense per game.
UMass (4-7) dropped a 35-16 last week to Brigham Young, and earlier lost three straight games to Boston College (55-21), Georgia Southern (34-13) and FIU (63-24) by even more convincing scores.
“I’ve heard the buzz a little bit,” wide receiver Tyler Simmons said. “Guys are exciting to maybe being able to play a little bit, hopefully, they get that chance this week if we put up enough numbers to show what they’ve got.”
Injury Update
Smart said he is unsure whether Kendall Baker play this week after suffering a lower body injury.
Baker had replaced right guard Cade Mays, who was pulled from the game in the second quarter. Smart indicated after the game that May’s exit was performance based, but Monday acknowledged he was still feeling the effects of the shoulder stinger suffered the week before at Kentucky.
“I'm not sure yet on Kendall when he'll be back, same thing on Cade Mays,” Smart said. “He's going to be day to day as well. So, we may be looking at both those guys having work to do to get back.”
If neither is able to play, look for Ben Cleveland to get the start. Cleveland missed five games after breaking his left fibula against Missouri, but returned against Auburn when he replaced Baker after he went down in the second half.
…Freshman linebacker Brenton Cox missed his first game last Saturday, with Smart revealing it was injury related.
“He has a little minor ankle sprain, should be back this week,” Smart said. “He probably could have played the other day. It's more a situation I didn't think he was 100 percent.”
Swift honored by SEC
Sophomore D’Andre Swift has been named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in a row following the Bulldogs’ 27-10 win over No. 24 Auburn, according to a league announcement.
He split this week’s award honor with Texas A&M tailback Trayveon Williams.
This marks the second SEC weekly award for Swift, who after the game confirmed what had been suspected that he had undergone surgery on his groin.
A an early-season foot ailment and ankle injury suffered against LSU slowed his progress, has gotten healthier every week and enters Saturday’s play with a trio of consecutive 100-yard games.
“He had the surgery over the spring, and that was something that he recovered from over the summer. He really came to fall camp and was moving around well,” Smart said. “He had a setback in fall camp a couple times that it bothered him, and I think it bothered him early in the season some, but D’Andre has always been a competitor and works hard. He plays for the big moment, does a really good job.”
Swift, a native of Philadelphia, Pa., went for a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (10.9 avg.) against the Tigers. He also had a team-high four catches for 43 yards as the Bulldogs piled up more total yards (516) on Auburn than any team had since Oklahoma had 524 in the 2016 Sugar Bowl.
This and that
…Dawg Walk Saturday is set for 1:45 p.m.
…Announcers for Saturday’s game on the SEC Network are Taylor Ziarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Laura Rutledge.
…UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella is one of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award. The 5-10, 190-pounder ranks second in the FBS in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,470) and is tied for fourth in touchdown catches with 11.
"He's talented. He's got really good quickness. He separates. He double moves a lot. They get the ball to him a lot. I think he's got a really good rapport with their quarterback. He's a good football player. He's one of those guys that is quick in and out of breaks, but he runs by people vertically,” Smart said. “So, I think it's pretty easy to see when you turn the tape on why they've scored the points they've scored. Scored a lot of points in a lot of situations, and he's a big reason why."