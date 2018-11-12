If there’s one kind of question Kirby Smart does not like getting asked, it’s those dealing with hypotheticals.

Smart hates them, and on Monday included one on the notion that Saturday’s game against UMass (4 p.m., SEC Network) would be an opportunity for the team’s younger players to get even more opportunities than they normally receive.

“Well, I think that's a large assumption, first off, because I got respect for Coach (Mark) Whipple, and I have seen him coach for a long time. There is probably an assumption in that they have a really good wideout. They have good personnel,” Smart said. “We have to get better, and that's what our focus is this week, on us getting better, our ability to grow young players. I put just as much emphasis in practice as I do in the game. So, we'll see how the game goes. If guys get to play, they get to play. I'm really focused on our practice today and how we can get better and get the younger players better so they can help us down the road.”

Nevertheless, it’s easy to see why despite Smart’s take, there will be plenty of opportunities for some of the team’s younger players to get some longer looks.

The Minutemen have struggled defensively, giving up 40.8 points and 465 yards of offense per game.

UMass (4-7) dropped a 35-16 last week to Brigham Young, and earlier lost three straight games to Boston College (55-21), Georgia Southern (34-13) and FIU (63-24) by even more convincing scores.

“I’ve heard the buzz a little bit,” wide receiver Tyler Simmons said. “Guys are exciting to maybe being able to play a little bit, hopefully, they get that chance this week if we put up enough numbers to show what they’ve got.”