Monday Notebook
Smart: "We're going to play who gives us the best chance to be successful."
It doesn’t matter how you ask Kirby Smart the question about Georgia’s quarterbacks; his answer is always going to be the same.
Even when the direct approach is eschewed for one with a more casual tone, Smart’s determination to avoid any sense of a quarterback controversy is apparent for all to hear.
In other words, Smart isn’t about to offer any sort of hint regarding what he’s got in mind for Jake Fromm and Justin Fields, come Saturday’s game in Jacksonville against Florida (3:39, CBS).
“It’s the same message we’ve had all along,” Smart said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “We’re going to play who gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”
Got that?
Fromm’s struggles against LSU have been well-documented.
The sophomore completed just 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards with two interceptions against the Tigers, leading to significant calls from fans to give Fields more of an extended look running the Bulldog offense.
That didn’t happen against LSU. Fields only received five snaps in the game.
However, with the extra week to prepare, it’s conceivable the extra three days of practice gave coaches additional opportunity to consider all of their options regarding how Fromm and Fields will ultimately be used.
“That comes from a lot of reps in practice, a lot of reps in practice,” Smart said. “They both got a tremendous amount of work last week, and we’ll continue to make that decision based on what gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”
Stay tuned.
Injury update
Smart said running back D’Andre Swift is good to go after being limited in practice last week with a sprained ankle.
“D’Andre Swift is fine. He should be practicing today,” Smart said. “He got a lot of rehab over the weekend and should be good to go.”
Smart also offered updates on right guard Ben Cleveland (broken fibula) and defensive end David Marshall (broken bone in his foot).
“Ben will still be out. I don’t know when we’ll get him back,” Smart said. “He’s doing more running. He’s been more active. We’ll find out more during the week, but we don’t think he’s going to play this game. David (Marshall) is still out.”
Backup defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (leg) returned to practice last week and is expected to play, although backup nose DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle’s status remains unclear after missing the past two games.
Dawgs have moved past LSU
Smart did not appear keen on answering too many more questions about his Bulldogs’ 36-16 loss at LSU, but did acknowledge one specific area he hopes to see improve against the Gators.
"I think conditioning is a major part. I don't know that I would call it effort, lack of effort. I think being conditioned, being able to play 60, 70 snaps in a row, being able to play sustained drives, being able to play back-to-back plays,” Smart said. “You can never be good enough at that. You're always trying to improve. It's something we worked hard on last week—how many plays can you play in a row and be at your best? I don't think it's a lack of effort. I think it's more of maybe a lack of conditioning—being able to play a number of snaps in a row and playing a lot of players.”
Numbers haven’t necessarily been a problem.
Counting walk-ons, Georgia has used 93 players in different situations this year, although against LSU, Bulldog players certainly appeared to lose steam the longer the game went.
“We've played a lot of players this year, and sometimes you can't do that in games,” Smart said. “Sometimes when people go fast, go hurry-up, they keep the same guys in, and you have to be able to sustain and play longer as a player. That's important for our defensive players."
Dawgs will continue sticking with Campbell
Despite struggling against LSU, freshman cornerback Tyson Campbell will apparently continue getting the majority of the reps opposite Deandre Baker
"I think playing good people, competing, understanding what defense we're in, and knowing the adjustments that have to be made based on split locations—different things they do,” Smart said. “He just has to lock in and really focus on that.”
The game against LSU was Campbell’s toughest thus far, as he was frequently targeted by Tigers quarterback Joe Burrows, who threw for 153 yards against the former five-star.
Smart said the only way for Campbell to get better is to keep playing.
“I think that's important for him to get some confidence and play, and he's had some really good competitive work for three days. And he's growing up,” Smart said. “When you play in this league, there's no week off. If you play corner in this league, you better be ready to play each and every week. So it's a challenge for him, and they've (Florida) got good wideouts."
This and that
Georgia learned that kickoff for next week’s game against Kentucky will not be announced until sometime this Saturday night.
CBS has exercised its six-day option and will either choose the Bulldogs-Wildcats or Florida-Missouri depending, presumably, on the outcome of Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game.