It doesn’t matter how you ask Kirby Smart the question about Georgia’s quarterbacks; his answer is always going to be the same.

Even when the direct approach is eschewed for one with a more casual tone, Smart’s determination to avoid any sense of a quarterback controversy is apparent for all to hear.

In other words, Smart isn’t about to offer any sort of hint regarding what he’s got in mind for Jake Fromm and Justin Fields, come Saturday’s game in Jacksonville against Florida (3:39, CBS).

“It’s the same message we’ve had all along,” Smart said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “We’re going to play who gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”

Got that?

Fromm’s struggles against LSU have been well-documented.

The sophomore completed just 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards with two interceptions against the Tigers, leading to significant calls from fans to give Fields more of an extended look running the Bulldog offense.

That didn’t happen against LSU. Fields only received five snaps in the game.

However, with the extra week to prepare, it’s conceivable the extra three days of practice gave coaches additional opportunity to consider all of their options regarding how Fromm and Fields will ultimately be used.

“That comes from a lot of reps in practice, a lot of reps in practice,” Smart said. “They both got a tremendous amount of work last week, and we’ll continue to make that decision based on what gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”

Stay tuned.