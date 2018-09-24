Monday Notebook
Run defense still a topic of conversation
Georgia’s run stoppage – or recent lack thereof – has been a popular topic of conversation for fans of the Bulldogs after Missouri seemed to expose that area of the defense in Saturday’s 43-29 win.
Monday, it was apparent players were still pretty miffed as well.
“It’s a lack of focus, not doing what we’re supposed to do,” defensive lineman Michael Barnett said, shaking his head upon being reminded of the four rushing touchdowns the Tigers were able to score.
“That’s not our standard,” he said. “We did not meet the standard that day.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said the fact that Georgia didn’t play as physical as needed contributed to much of the Bulldogs’ problems.
"The run is never -- you don't ever say, well, the defensive line is no good, they rushed for 180 yards. There's a coordinated fit. But we didn't do well, we didn't close, we didn't strike. We didn't knock off blockers, we didn't tackle well,” Smart said. “A lot of those rushing yards had to do with that, a lot of them had to do with unwillingness to strike people. If you don't strike people, you won't stop the run in our league. You will not stop the run in our league. So, you’ve got to strike people and be physical up front in order to do it.”
Linebacker Juwan Taylor blamed much of Georgia’s problems with the fact the Bulldogs simply did not plays as physical as needed.
“It (lack of physicality) affected that in a major way,” Taylor said. “We pride our defense on stopping the run and we let four touchdowns get on us.”
Stats show it hasn’t been the best of weeks for the Bulldogs when it comes to slowing down the run, especially for a team where run defense has been a strength in Smart’s three years as a head coach.
Two weeks ago, Middle Tennessee rushed for 158 yards before the Tigers ran for 172 yards Saturday afternoon.
“That’s on the players,” Barnett said. “The coaches can tell us but we’re the ones actually out there doing it. We’ve got to do our jobs.”
Taylor didn’t mince words, either.
“We didn’t quit, but it wasn’t to the standard … four rushing TDs … that’s not to the standard,” Taylor said. “The goal every game is to play with physicality, discipline and composure and we weren’t as physical as we needed to be and we didn’t play with the discipline we needed with our assignments in getting the penalties.”
With Tennessee up next, the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to redeem themselves for the previous two showings, although the Volunteers – despite their obvious issues – are averaging 211 rushing yards per game, fifth in the SEC.
“We’ve just got to get back to the basics,” Barnett said. “They’re a good team, they’re going to try and run the ball and it’s going to be our job to stop them. I feel we’ll do just fine.”
Dawgs not taking Vols for granted
Georgia is a 31.5-point favorite over Tennessee but don’t dare suggest to Smart that the Volunteers won’t be anything short of a major challenge for his Bulldogs.
"The biggest thing for us is us. And we've got to really concern ourselves with that … I mean I think perception out there is some people look at Tennessee and say certain things,” Smart said. “I look at Tennessee and say that's a really well-coached, hard-nosed fundamental football team that's coming in here off a situation where they had however many turnovers they had (against Florida).”
In other words, the Bulldogs plan to do what they do every week – worry about themselves.
“The focus for our players is this is always a tough physical game. It's always this kind of way,” Smart said. “It's been close for years, and we got to worry about us. We got to go correct our mistakes and our problems and make sure that we got our stuff tightened up so we can play the best we can play.”
McGhee rounding back into shape
Tyrique McGhee go the start at Star last week over William Poole, but Smart said there’s still areas of the junior’s game that need to improve.
"He's able to sustain longer,” Smart said. “I thought that this last game he played more snaps than he has in the past. I still think he's getting some of the rush calls. He'll be the first to tell you he didn't play his best game the other day. But he understands what to do.”
McGhee didn’t play in Georgia’s opener against Austin Peay after breaking a bone in his foot during the preseason.
“He's a good leader. This kid practices really hard, really tough,” Smart said. “We just have to be smart with him because volume affects him, and we got to be smart about the amount of volume he takes.”
Quotable
"I think we'll address it at practice. We'll handle it internally and it's not really for public consumption. I think that's important. I think the important thing is that we get it fixed. How many times does something have to happen? But it's not something that you don't talk about. You talk about it, you confront it, you demand. A lot of times I'm a big believer that leadership on the team has to do that. It doesn't just come from me. It comes from every player on the team buying in that that's important. I can assure you that neither kid that, that was their thought process as they were running down the field, I'm going to drop this ball near the goal line. It's just a lack of respect for the ball and a lack of respect for your teammates, which you can't have." – Kirby Smart on undisciplined mistakes, specifically Jeremiah Holloman almost dropping the ball before reaching the end zone.
This and that
…Saturday’s game is on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson calling the action.
…Georgia’s Oct. 6 game against Vanderbilt will kick off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m., the SEC office announced on Monday. The game will be televised by either the SEC Network, ESPN or ESPN2.
…Tennessee has six 50-plus plays through four games. The Vols had only four 50-plus plays all of last season.
…Mecole Hardman earned honorable mention honors on Monday for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes annual to the most versatile player in college football. Hardman had 190 all-purpose yards, scoring his fifth touchdown in four games.
…Georgia now has three sacks, all by outside linebacker D’Andre Walker.