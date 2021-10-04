Monday News and Notes

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin may be in his first year as a head coach in the SEC, but Kirby Smart and the second-ranked Bulldogs have plenty of familiarity with other members of the Tigers’ program.

Defensive coordinator Derek Mason is the former head coach at Vanderbilt, while offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is a former longtime Georgia assistant, and one of Smart’s best friends.

Add in wide receiver Demetris Robertson, who spent the last three years at Georgia, and there won’t be a lot of introductions necessary when the Bulldogs and Tigers meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS).

"Obviously, Mike has done a tremendous job in our conference and in his career of taking his best players and finding ways to highlight their positives,” Smart said. “I think he's done that with this unit—he's got a couple really good backs, and he's got a quarterback who has a lot of experience.”

Smart said the confidence Auburn gained by playing at Penn State and winning last weekend’s game at LSU should serve the Tigers well.

“I thought Bo (Nix) played a tremendous game against LSU. He's a tremendous athlete. He's got great feet—both quarterbacks are elusive and athletic in their own right. I think Mike's done a really good job,” Smart said. “Again, I don't know how much of it is him, how much of it's (Bryan) Harsin; that's not really what's important to me. To me, it's like you see traits of physicality—they can run the ball, they've got good backs, and they do a good job of getting the ball to their playmakers."

Then there's Robertson, who caught 42 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games with the Bulldogs.

In five games with Auburn, the Savannah native has 17 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 43 yards and a score.

Bulldog safety Christopher Smith was jokingly asked if he planned to take it easy against his old friend.

“Nah, nah, nah. When I step on the field, I’m going to give it my all every play,” Smith said. “D-Rob and I, we’re pretty good friends, but once we get in-between those white lines, it’s time for me to get after it.”

Smart said he harbors absolutely no ill will toward Robertson, even considering the Bulldogs could have used him this year with the current run of injuries at the position.

"He wanted an opportunity to get more reps, and an opportunity to play more, and he felt like the opportunity was probably better there than it was here. We didn't want to see D-Rob go. I've always thought a lot of D-Rob,” Smart said. “He'd gotten better, and the situation we're in now is because some guys decided to leave. That's why we're so thin, along with injuries. But I've wished D-Rob nothing but the best. He’s a great young man, respected a lot. He's been able to make a lot of good plays for them, a lot of big plays. Mike (Bobo) does a great job of using the skill set of the player he has, and D-Rob's been able to make a lot of plays for them because of that."