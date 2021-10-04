Monday News and Notes
Lots of familiarity with Auburn
Auburn’s Bryan Harsin may be in his first year as a head coach in the SEC, but Kirby Smart and the second-ranked Bulldogs have plenty of familiarity with other members of the Tigers’ program.
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason is the former head coach at Vanderbilt, while offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is a former longtime Georgia assistant, and one of Smart’s best friends.
Add in wide receiver Demetris Robertson, who spent the last three years at Georgia, and there won’t be a lot of introductions necessary when the Bulldogs and Tigers meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS).
"Obviously, Mike has done a tremendous job in our conference and in his career of taking his best players and finding ways to highlight their positives,” Smart said. “I think he's done that with this unit—he's got a couple really good backs, and he's got a quarterback who has a lot of experience.”
Smart said the confidence Auburn gained by playing at Penn State and winning last weekend’s game at LSU should serve the Tigers well.
“I thought Bo (Nix) played a tremendous game against LSU. He's a tremendous athlete. He's got great feet—both quarterbacks are elusive and athletic in their own right. I think Mike's done a really good job,” Smart said. “Again, I don't know how much of it is him, how much of it's (Bryan) Harsin; that's not really what's important to me. To me, it's like you see traits of physicality—they can run the ball, they've got good backs, and they do a good job of getting the ball to their playmakers."
Then there's Robertson, who caught 42 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games with the Bulldogs.
In five games with Auburn, the Savannah native has 17 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 43 yards and a score.
Bulldog safety Christopher Smith was jokingly asked if he planned to take it easy against his old friend.
“Nah, nah, nah. When I step on the field, I’m going to give it my all every play,” Smith said. “D-Rob and I, we’re pretty good friends, but once we get in-between those white lines, it’s time for me to get after it.”
Smart said he harbors absolutely no ill will toward Robertson, even considering the Bulldogs could have used him this year with the current run of injuries at the position.
"He wanted an opportunity to get more reps, and an opportunity to play more, and he felt like the opportunity was probably better there than it was here. We didn't want to see D-Rob go. I've always thought a lot of D-Rob,” Smart said. “He'd gotten better, and the situation we're in now is because some guys decided to leave. That's why we're so thin, along with injuries. But I've wished D-Rob nothing but the best. He’s a great young man, respected a lot. He's been able to make a lot of good plays for them, a lot of big plays. Mike (Bobo) does a great job of using the skill set of the player he has, and D-Rob's been able to make a lot of plays for them because of that."
Other press conference highlights
… Smart offered an update on defensive lineman Julian Rochester, who is working his way back from ACL surgery.
“He’s back out practicing with us. He's been down on the scout team getting work, trying to get confidence in his knee and feel good about it,” Smart said. “I'm hopeful that he's able to contribute and help us. It's really tough at this point as far down the road as we are, but he's a battler and a great kid, and he didn't gripe one bit about trying to get confidence. He's one of those guys that gave us a great look at Arkansas' defensive line last week.”
… Smart on Stetson Bennett’s scrambling ability:
“Every offense has a scramble plan; it's a lot more calculated than you might think. Every offense, from Coach Bobo to Coach (Todd) Monken to everyone in the country—they have a scramble plan. It's going to happen regardless of your quarterback. You go through those steps, and you explain it,” Smart said. “It's not something you control or manipulate; it just naturally happens. So, it isn't like we're telling Stetson (Bennett) to not scramble and take off; it's an instinctive trait that some people do better than others. Some people are better athletes that can extend plays and pull a lot of stress off people. Those guys are all good athletes."
… Yes, Georgia’s defense is off to a great start. However, Smart said there’s plenty of improvement yet to be made.
"One thing is, we can force turnovers. We didn't force any turnovers, and that's what elite defenses do. So, we were not elite in that category. The other thing is to play tempo and continue to work on it. We spend more time all week on our weaknesses and less time really on what our opponents do sometimes, because we know what's coming down the road, and we also know to be elite, you have to tackle well, especially in space,” Smart said. “We didn't do that on Saturday. We had some really, really bad tackling situations. Run after contact. So, we basically take the things we do the weakest, and we continue to work really hard on those, so we can be better prepared."
… Smart said he’s a fan of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
"His ability to extend plays is elite. The play he had last week is basically all you need to show for the scout report. To do what he did against a really good SEC defense with a lot of tremendous athletes on it, to avoid and escape, and keep your eyes downfield—it puts a lot of pressure on a defense to be able to cover people that long. I've seen him now; it seems like forever he's been there,” Smart said. “I've gone against him now, I guess twice. He's a really good athlete, and he comes from a coaching family background. I've known his dad for a really long time, and I've got a lot of respect for him as a competitor and leader. And I think he's gotten a lot better. He's doing a much better job of keeping his eyes downfield and making decisions."
… Smart said he continues to be pleased with the way his running backs are being used.
“I feel good about our backs. I think we've got good depth there. I've got a lot of trust in all those guys, including Daijun (Edwards). He does a tremendous job. He gets to work. Sometimes against our defense, and sometimes with our offense, but I've got a lot of trust and faith in all five of those guys,” Smart said. “I think Dell (McGee)'s done a tremendous job keeping those guys balanced, keeping them fresh. We've been able to avoid most significant injuries, outside of Kendall (Milton)'s and Zamir (White)'s been banged up some of the time, but those guys have done a good job of staying healthy."
Wyatt honored by SEC
Devonte Wyatt has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week following the Bulldogs’ 37-0 shutout of No. 8 Arkansas, according to a league announcement.
“This was one of his better performances,” Smart said. “He's worked so hard in the off-season to trim weight. He slimmed down. He's much more athletic, and I'm just excited to see him get that opportunity."
This marks the seventh weekly honor for the Bulldogs this season, and the first for Wyatt. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers (Freshman) garnered an award after the Vanderbilt win, while junior inside linebacker Nolan Smith (Defensive Player) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Freshman) earned honors following the victory over South Carolina.
Wyatt, a native of Decatur, posted a team-high six stops, including 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble during Georgia’s top-10 win over the Razorbacks. His forced fumble came on an Arkansas drive that finished with a missed field goal. Wyatt was the centerpiece of a defensive front that allowed only 162 total yards and just nine first downs, as the Bulldogs pushed their start to 5-0.
Bulldogs back on CBS against Kentucky
Georgia will appear on CBS for back-to-back weeks, it was announced Monday afternoon.
The Oct. 16 against Kentucky in Athens will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office.
Saturday’s game at Auburn is also at 3:30 ET on CBS.