Could Zamir White start receiving even more reps at running back in the weeks to come? Head coach Kirby Smart wouldn’t go that far during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game against South Carolina (noon, ESPN), but did acknowledge that the redshirt freshman is earning more trust than ever. “I don't see it as an emergence. I see it as it's kind of been there. When you say what's the deepest position on our team, you would probably argue that running back is the deepest position. Those guys compete really hard in practice. They work for their reps,” Smart said. “We thought Zamir had some really good work last week. His protections have just become where he's really physical in his protections. He's one of our best pass protectors. So, he's earned that right, and that trust to get out there, and we're pleased with his growth, and he's added more depth.” After rushing seven times for 52 yards against Tennessee, White stands third on the team in rushing with 26 carries for 198 yards with an average of 7.6 yards per carry. “Part of being a good football player is, I'm ready to go when my number is called. I tell the guys all the time, because you prepare well in practice doesn't guarantee you'll play, but if you don't prepare well in practice, it guarantees you won't,” Smart said. “So that goes perfect for Zamir. He prepares properly and gets ready. It doesn't guarantee that he'll play. He deserves to, and I want him to, but it doesn't guarantee he'll play. But if he doesn't do those things, it will guarantee he won't. “But he's handled that well. He prepares and gets ready to play. He prepared getting ready for Notre Dame just like he did getting ready for Tennessee. It wasn't different. It was just us making sure it happened, and also him preparing to take advantage of the opportunity and practicing the right way, so that we know he's ready.” He's not being limited to reps at running back, either. Against Tennessee, White started on punt return for the Bulldogs, the first time he’s done that this year. “He did more things in this game than he's done in the past. And Kenny [McIntosh] is showing up more and more on special teams for us,” Smart said. “He's figured out that's an opportunity for him to gain trust, and he's done that.”

Kirby Smart said Zamir White is starting to earn even more trust. (Radi Nabulsi)

Smart impressed with Hilinksi

Smart likes what he’s seen in South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski. He should. Smart and the Bulldogs recruited the 6-foot-2, 230-pound California native to come to Athens before Hilinski decided to become a Gamecock. “This young man is talented. This young man has a talented arm strength. He can make all the throws. To see him go in the games he went in—I mean, just look at the Alabama tape—he went out and played against one of the elite defenses in the country and spun the ball as good as anybody. He's got a great release,” Smart said. “He's got intuition on throws. Very instinctive. He's going to be a really good player in this league for a long time, in my opinion.” Smart’s not kidding. Against Alabama, Hilinski completed 36 of 57 passes against the Crimson Tide for 324 yards and two touchdowns against the Crimson Tide, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors. For the year, he’s completed 88 of 144 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns since taking over for Jake Bentley. “It's hard, because you see Jake in the first game, and we played Jake a couple times. They are a little different as quarterback. Hilinski has a quick release. He's got the ability to get it out. He's got great velocity on his ball. He's athletic and mobile enough to get around in the pocket and move around and do some things. He just doesn't play like a freshman,” Smart said. “Not that Bentley does, because Bentley is certainly not a freshman, but Hilinski's done a great job of whipping the ball, throwing quick game stuff, vertical down the field. He's got a really good group of wideouts, and they do a great job of putting them in successful situations. So he's made that transition really smooth.”

Kentucky kickoff still up in the air

CBS has elected to use its six-day option for games on Oct. 19, including Georgia’s game against Kentucky. The games being held for selection are Florida at South Carolina, LSU at Miss. State, and Kentucky at Georgia. Potential kick times for the Georgia-Kentucky game are 3:30 p.m. on CBS or 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Blankenship honored by SEC

Georgia senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this year after his performance in the 43-14 victory at Tennessee, according to a league announcement. For Blankenship, this marks the fifth time in his career that he has earned SEC weekly honors. He received Special Teams Player of the Week recognition earlier this year after Georgia’s wins at Vanderbilt and over No. 7 Notre Dame, and following the Bulldogs' victories last season at South Carolina and at Kentucky in 2016. Blankenship drilled three field goals, including his second from 50 yards out this season, and hit all four of his PATs during the Bulldogs’ rout of the Volunteers. His first field goal, a 50-yarder, broke a 7-all tie in the opening quarter. He's the SEC’s leading scorer this season at 11.6 points/game and is tied for No. 2 nationally in 2019 with 2.20 field goals/game. Blankenship is the nation’s top scoring kicker with 60 points through five games and his 371 career points and 64 successful field goals rank fourth in UGA history.

Quotables

Smart's challenge to fans: “I want to challenge our fans, who have always responded to challenges, to get in your seats early and get ready for an early kickoff. Our guys will need that support, and we'll need the crowd noise and the impact that we had in the Notre Dame game. We'll need that same thing going against a young quarterback.” - Kirby Smart On teams having BYEs before playing the Bulldogs: “Well, it's a reality that you deal with, kind of like the kickoff time. You don't have control over it. You take it and you go, and you do the best job you can with it. In a two off-week year, I found, it seems like, obviously, there's more opportunities just statistically for that to happen. So when there's a two off-week season, which there is this year, there's more chance of that happening. You worry about it as a coach, but it's something you can't control. So when you can't control it, you just move on and say, hey, maybe we didn't start good defensively last week because we were off the week before. Sometimes there's some roughs there, and sometimes playing in a game is good for you. You get to grow and develop. I do think the healing part is helpful and getting fresher recovery time. Those things are probably beneficial for the team that's off, but at the end of the day, you've got to go out there and play the game, and everybody's playing the same number of games.” – Kirby Smart

This and that