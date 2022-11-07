Another Monday, another injury update from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. This time, outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. was the main subject.

Fortunately, there’s good news.

According to Smart Monday, Beal suffered a stringer Saturday against Tennessee, but he's expected to be able to play.

“Robert had a stinger and feels good. We'll see," Smart said. "I mean, I hadn't seen him today. But I feel good about him being able to play."

Beal went down in the third quarter of Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee and did not return. It appears he will return which is no doubt a relief to Bulldog coaches and fans.

Already without Nolan Smith for the year, losing Beal would have meant Chaz Chambliss, MJ Sherman, and Marvin Jones Jr. would be the main men responsible for manning the position.

There may be more good news.

In other injury news, Smart said offensive lineman Amarius Mims (knee) and offensive lineman Xavier Truss (toe) continue to heal. The Bulldogs hope to have them back soon, perhaps in time for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Ditto for wide receiver AD Mitchell.

“The update is we're hoping to get each one of them back this week," said Smart, who was also asked about a handful of players Saturday he admitted were feeling the effects of the flu.

“A couple guys have been battling the flu. We went into the game that way, and a couple tried to push through," Smart said. "A couple walk-on guys that were out. But, you know, we had two or three going into the game that we were worried about. They seemed to come out all right. I haven't seen them today. But I'm sure they'll be fine.”