Spring practice has ended just in time for the NFL Draft to take center stage in the football world and that means finalized mock drafts are being submitted all over the country.

I have always said that the NFL Draft is as much a college football event as it is a pro football event and should be must-see TV for all fans of the gridiron. This is one of my favorite days of the sports calendar and the event gets bigger and bigger each year.

The Georgia Bulldogs will no doubt have tremendous representation in the 2018 NFL Draft but how many names from Athens will be called out in the first round?

(1) Cleveland Browns – Sam Darnold (QB - USC)

I truly believe there has been Baker Mayfield discussion for months as the Browns added Scot Mccloughan to assist in scouting and he has always been a Mayfield fan. With that said, John Dorsey is calling the shots and I think he goes with the higher floor in Sam Darnold. Like others, Darnold has his negatives but the young man is still only 20 years old and has a maturity about him that belies his age.

(2) New York Giants – Saquon Barkley (RB – Penn State)

Look at the weapons the Giants are surrounding Eli Manning with: Odell, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, and now the top rated RB in the draft. Barkley is a freak of an athlete that can affect the game in so many ways, including the passing game. Eli only has a couple years left so they might as well give him every weapon imaginable.

(3) New York Jets – Baker Mayfield (QB - Oklahoma)

The Jets have long been enamored with the former walk-on and with good reason. Mayfield is incredibly accurate, competitive, and makes throws from multiple throwing levels. A true playmaker with confidence to survive and flourish in front of the tough New York media.

(4) Cleveland Browns – Bradley Chubb (DE – NC State)

Cleveland gets to pair Myles Garrett with a bookend stud on the other side of the defensive line in Chubb. Most feel that Chubb is a better football player than Garrett but both should give opposing quarterbacks concerns for years.

(5) Buffalo Bills (trade with Denver) – Josh Rosen (QB - UCLA)

Buffalo allowed Tyrod Taylor to depart and only signed AJ McCarron at QB this offseason so it’s pretty obvious the Bills are targeting a franchise quarterback in this draft. The Bills have the most draft capital to deal and finds an anxious John Elway to swap picks with at 5/12. New OC

Brian Daboll’s short passing game will demand an accurate passer and Josh Rosen certainly fits that description.

(6) Indianapolis Colts – Quenton Nelson (G – Notre Dame)

The Colts are definitely looking to deal down and could go as low as pick number 12 so be aware that they may not make this selection. If they do, they have to pick perhaps the surest star of this draft in Quenton Nelson. When your franchise QB in Andrew Luck is having as many health issues as he has had, you have to load up on protection, something the former front office did not do.

(7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Derwin James (S – Florida State)

Versatile, physical in the box safety that will be a move piece for the Bucs defense. This one has been rumored for months but it just makes so much sense.

(8) Chicago Bears – Tremaine Edmunds (LB – Virginia Tech)

GM Ryan Pace loves to draft measurables as evidenced by former top picks Leonard Floyd and Kevin White. Edmunds is probably the freakiest of the LBs in this draft and will be a guy the Bears can do many things with. DC Vic Fangio loves his ILBs & needs an OLB opposite Floyd.

(9) San Francisco 49ers – Roquan Smith (LB - Georgia)

Reuben Foster has been embroiled in tons of off the field issues so the need at LB is heightened in San Francisco. While many feel Quenton Nelson is the can’t-miss prospect of this draft, I feel the sideline to sideline instinctive Smith gets that moniker this year. (Bears would be smart to take him at #8)

(10) Oakland Raiders – Minkah Fitzpatrick (S - Alabama)

New DC Paul Guenther doesn’t like to draft LBs. He has always felt you can take a safety and beef him up or sign free agents and find the right fit. While the need is there for a LB, he still would rather draft secondary help and that’s what the Raiders do here. The Raiders need a CB and a safety…Minkah plays both, including the star position. Guenther loves to disguise coverages and Fitzpatrick is known for his film study. Additional note: Derrick Ansley, his college coach, is now with Oakland.

(11) Miami Dolphins – Josh Allen (QB - Wyoming)

Ryan Tannehill is just not reliable but still has time to turn it around if he can stay healthy for once. That gives the raw Allen a little time to develop in Miami. If Adam Gase can work with Jay Cutler, he can work with this kid.

(12) Denver Broncos – Denzel Ward (CB – Ohio State)

Here’s a guy that Elway could have taken at pick 5 but even after trading down 7 spots, he still gets his man. The uber-athletic Ward will slide in seamlessly across from Chris Harris.

(13) Washington Redskins – Vita Vea (DT - Washington)

A 3-4 defense in desperate need of a NT and there’s none better in this draft class. Vea is a behemoth yet possesses fine athletic ability considering his size. Probably one of the fastest risers in this draft class.

(14) Green Bay Packers – Jaire Alexander (CB - Louisville)

An ascending talent. GM Brian Gutenkunst is a disciple of Ron Wolf and the legendary GM had certain measurables he would look for at each position. Alexander is slightly shorter but has elite 3-cone times (6.71 and 40 times. (4.38)

(15) Arizona Cardinals – Lamar Jackson (QB - Louisville)

HC Steve Wilks is from Carolina and has seen first-hand what an athletic QB can do to opposing defenses. (Cam) OC Mike McCoy made Tim Tebow work momentarily in Denver years ago so there’s no reason to think he can’t mold an offense around the supremely talented Jackson.

(16) Baltimore Ravens – Mike McGlinchey (T – Notre Dame)

The right side of the Ravens offensive line is very weak but the draft’s top tackle is available. LT Ronnie Stanley gives Baltimore bookend ND tackles for years.

(17) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashaan Evans (ILB - Alabama)

DC Gus Bradley loves athletic LBs (Bobby Wagner, Telvin Smith) and the Chargers sieve-like run defense needs one in the worst way. Evans is athletic, heady and well-versed in the 3-4 and will be a perfect fit in LA.

(18) Seattle Seahawks – Marcus Davenport (DE - USTA)

Cliff Avril is most likely on his way out in Seattle so Davenport fills a huge need. That said, I see Seattle trading out of this pick and moving back to accumulate later selections. My only problem is I couldn’t find a trade partner.

(19) Dallas Cowboys – DJ Moore (WR - Maryland)

With Dez gone, does Allen Hurns, Terrence Williams & Cole Beasley strike fear into anyone? This could be too early for a WR but the need is tremendous in Dallas at the wideout position.

(20) Detroit Lions – Leighton Vander Esch (LB – Boise St.)

Matt Patricia runs hybrid defensive looks and Vander Esch is an athletic freak that could move all over the place. My only concern with this pick is the late injury concerns coming out on the Boise St. product. However, some teams plant these rumors to have more talented players fall in the draft to them. I’m betting on the latter scenario.

(21) Cincinnati Bengals – Frank Ragnow (C – Arkansas)

Last year’s OL in Cincy was atrocious in opening holes for Joe Mixon. The Bengals take one of the fastest rising players in Ragnow who can also play guard.

(22) Denver Broncos (trade w/Buffalo) – Will Hernandez (G – UTEP)

This one confuses me. There are a lot of needs in Denver. Hernandez is a mauler that could pair with fellow G Ron Leary as mashers in the middle.

(23) New England Patriots – Lorenzo Carter (LB – Georgia)

Pats need LBs that are versatile. They get a guy that can rush off the edge, give run support, or drop into coverage. Scouts have been raving about how well-coached Carter was in college and that’s the perfect chess piece for Bill Belichick to utilize.

(24) Carolina Panthers – Justin Reid (S – Stanford)

The Panthers have always been about defense. They add a cerebral safety and a fast riser in the draft process that also runs a 4.4 40.

(25) Tennessee Titans – Harold Landry (Edge – Boston College)

The Titans certainly need help rushing the passer and get perhaps the best edge rusher in the draft. A tremendous athlete with key measurable: 1.59 10 yd split, 6.88 3-cone. The 10 yard shows the elite burst while the 3-cone demonstrates the ability to turn the corner.

(26) Atlanta Falcons – Da’Ron Payne (DT – Alabama)

Tremendous need and the Falcons fill with a top talent. Very strong, athletic, and most feel his best football is ahead of him. Payne will pair nicely with DT Grady Jarrett.

(27) New Orleans Saints – Josh Jackson (CB – Iowa)

Lengthy, playmaking CB needed and Jackson brings both to New Orleans. While an improved defense last year, the Saints need to keep adding defensive pieces. Could go tons of ways here with this pick.

(28) Pittsburgh Steelers – Ronnie Harrison (S – Alabama)

Tremendous need in the defensive backfield for Pittsburgh as evidenced by their postseason disaster against Jacksonville. Sean Davis has been somewhat disappointing so Harrison will add playmaking ability to the back four. (Or do they select Le’Veon’s replacement here?)

(29) Jacksonville Jaguars – Hayden Hurst (TE – South Carolina)

Jags nab the most complete TE in the draft. Hurst is an older prospect that is ready to contribute from Week 1.

(30) Minnesota Vikings – Isaiah Wynn (G – Georgia)

The Vikings desperately need a RG but have pieces that can move around. Wynn would fit in with that kind of versatility needed. Besides, Mike Zimmer, former Bengal, always picks UGA players.

(31) New England Patriots – Kolton Miller (T – UCLA)

Nate Solder carbon copy to replace…Nate Solder. The Pats need O-line help and get a guy many had projected to go higher.

(32) Philadelphia Eagles – Sony Michel (RB – Georgia)

The Eagles have Jay Ajayi but need another back. Michel is the all-around back that could thrive in Philly. (Eagles are a strong bet to trade this pick, however.)

